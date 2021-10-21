Europa League – Napoli – Legia: Victor Osimhen, new king in Naples

To sum up Victor Osimhen, Giampiero Ventrone, Neapolitan physical trainer, probably found the best formula in an interview with Mattino on Tuesday: “It’s like a Formula 1, he explained. He is the perfect blend of strength and speedThis comparison can hold, especially if the car in question is a Mercedes, especially that of Lewis Hamilton. Or the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, to the choice. But one thing is certain: the Nigerian international flies over this beginning of season with Napoli, currently leading Serie A with eight wins in eight matches.

With five league goals and three in the Europa League, the former LOSC striker is averaging one goal every 82 minutes. Monstrous. His latest find? A jump to 2.52 meters in height during the match against Torino (1-0), last Sunday, punctuated by a magnificent and victorious header. Yes, Osimhen is currently up there, on a cloud, the leader of a collective that lines up behind him. Not only for his goals, always precious, but also for his sense of sacrifice, of duty, his will and his communicative envy. “He still has to learn two or three things, then he will become a very great striker., recently confided Luciano Spalletti, his trainer. He is a very high level player who can quickly enter the category of the best in the world.. “

Serie A Thanks to Osimhen, Naples continue their flawless performance 10/17/2021 At 6:06 PM

Exploding value

Between Osimhen and Naples, the spark quickly flew. And this story would almost sound like a no-brainer. Indeed, Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director of the Parthenopean club, has been on the attacker’s trail for several years now. There was first the U17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2015, where he scored 10 goals in 7 matches, then the trips to Wolfsburg and Charleroi. Before the final explosion at LOSC. Despite the competition, Napoli manages to snatch it for a sum of 80 million euros, even if the versions around this amount vary according to the players. A madness ? Perhaps, but the Neapolitan rulers have no regrets. Especially since its value has increased even further since then, Il Mattino even speaking of the symbolic bar of 100 million euros for a player under contract until 2025 and a net salary of around 4 million euros, bonus included. “It represents the present and the future of this club“, however, warned the Naples daily.

After a troubled first season due to a shoulder injury, but concluded with ten goals, Osimhen is now more up and running than ever. The transalpine press is even dithyrambic at each of its outings, as impressed and surprised by its (over) power. “It might be an exaggeration to say that he is Napoli all on his own, but he certainly is a very big part of it.“even wrote Tuttosport after his performance on the Leicester lawn last September, where the Nigerian striker had scored two goals. One with the right foot and another with the head. He would almost become a specialist in the latter category.

“He takes his momentum with two steps and then he takes his momentum with the right or the left foot. In basketball, it is very known as jumping.“, deciphered Giampiero Vetrone,”impressed” over there “coordination” and “efficiency“from the Neapolitan striker. His palette is vast: from pivoting to depth, from his ability to accelerate to his ball handling, from his sense of goal to his explosiveness … Osimhen has become a complete striker, everything simply.

Sergio Ramos in golden pre-retirement at PSG? “Those who think that are totally wrong”

Known by a city, adopted by Gattuso

Flamboyant on the pitch, Victor Osimhen is more discreet outside. His personality is very appreciated in the Neapolitan wardrobe, as is the side of the tifosi, who quickly adopted this boy “smiling” and “friendly“, as one of his teammates explains to us.”It contributes to the good mood of everyone, he adds. Its journey, its history … Everyone can only be in awe of such a journey of life. He’s a really great guy. “A sentiment shared by an entire city, probably one of a kind when it comes to giving love and affection to one of its players. Osimhen will attest to that.

“Everyone believed in me here from the start, he confessed last month. I want to continue like this, give my all every time and achieve the goals setAs he always has done in his life despite the tragedies and obstacles. From the slums of Nigeria to the Stadio Diego Maradona, the native of Lagos continues to follow his fabulous destiny. Now he is at home in Naples. And Gennaro Gattuso has a lot to do with it.

In the summer of 2020, Osimhen faces a crucial career choice. The proposals are numerous, but that of Naples makes it tick. At the beginning of July, he decides to go there directly, just to soak up the atmosphere on site and understand if this choice would be the right one. He met there in particular the former midfielder of AC Milan, then on the bench of Napoli and who intends to do everything to convince him to sign. After three phone calls during the first confinement, the two men spend no less than two hours together during the player’s arrival. The spark occurs. Osimhen leaves with a light heart, aware that he will find Campania very quickly.





I admire very much what you have done for me

“You have been decisive in my career, not only as a player but also as a man (…) I admire a lot what you have done for me on and off the pitch“, he wrote when Gattuso left at the end of last season. With Luciano Spalletti, the relationship is perhaps less platonic, but it is in good shape. The two men appreciate and understand each other.

“He is a humble and determining champion who enchanted everyone, summed up Il Mattino this week. Everyone appreciates him and wants him well (…) The tifosi appreciate his qualities and his state of mind, that of someone who wants to fight without ever giving up. “A local proverb goes that”children are pieces of one’s own heartToday, Victor Osimhen has certainly entered that of the Neapolitans.

Serie A Napoli take the lead, Lazio brakes before the derby 09/23/2021 At 6:27 PM