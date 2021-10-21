Europa League – Thanks to a goal from Diop at the end of the match, Monaco wins in Eindhoven (1-2)

A hold-up and the head of the group for AS Monaco. On the occasion of the 200th European match in their history, the Monegasques left the pitch of PSV Eindhoven with a crucial victory (1-2). But it was complicated for the men of Niko Kovac, who knew how to round back after the break and then convert one of their rare ammunition thanks to Sofiane Diop, in the last moments of the meeting. This success allows the Principality’s club to take a serious option on qualifying for the finals of the Europa League. After three days, he is 2 points ahead of Real Sociedad.

Not without having suffered, the Monegasques were heading for a draw that would have done their business, given the appearance of a match that ended up escaping them, at least in terms of control. Niko Kovac’s players, whose reaction was expected after the rout against Lyon in the league, had yet achieved a more than encouraging first period in a very open scenario.

As proof, they opened the scoring through Myron Boadu, left to rush between two defenders on a bright pass from Caio Henrique (0-1, 19th). The young Dutch striker, a prophet in his country, could even have scored a double if he had shown a little more spontaneity on two calls (39th, 45th).





Monaco no longer saw the light of day

And it is an understatement to say that Monaco almost regretted these two frank situations. When they returned from the locker room, the Dutch had much more ambitious intentions against the Monegasques who were too far behind. Alexander Nübel postponed the deadline, on an attempt by Carlos Vinicius (51st). However, he could not do anything against Cody Gakpo, opportunist on a missed control of Vinicius following a relay attempt (1-1, 59th).

After the equalizer, we did not see ASM regain the advantage, so much it ceased to exist offensively. It was without counting the abnegation of Kevin Volland, who tore himself off the edge of the surface to shift Henrique, decisive passer for the second time on the goal of Sofiane Diop (1-2, 89th). Monaco has often appeared on a wire, but it is the PSV who cracked last.

