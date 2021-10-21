Europe ends down after mixed corporate results



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END ON FALL

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended lower on Thursday and Wall Street traded in scattered order mid-session after an opening in the red, with equity markets penalized by renewed concerns related in part to results mixed companies.

In Paris, the CAC 40 ended down 0.29% to 6,686.17 points. The British Footsie fell by 0.45% and the German Dax by 0.32%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index fell by 0.39%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.11% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.08%.

In addition to fears over the publication of corporate financial statements for the third quarter, the prospect of an Evergrande default has stirred up risk aversion in equity markets. The Chinese real estate giant on Wednesday announced the failure of an asset sale that could have helped it to pay off some of its debts.

The impact of disruptions on global supply chains, rising costs and labor shortages are also fueling concerns.

A WALL STREET

At the time of the close in Europe, the Dow Jones was down 0.40% and the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 0.15%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.18%. Investors are particularly cautious as the indices are close to their all-time high.

IBM’s 7.94% drop, after the publication of quarterly sales below market expectations, weighs on the technology compartment, despite the support of stocks like Tesla (+ 3%) or HP (5 , 7%).

In the macroeconomic chapter, jobless claims fell in the United States during the week to October 16, to 290,000 against 296,000 the previous week, a low since March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 epidemic.

This seems to confirm a recovery in the labor market so much that Wall Street slightly reduced its losses in future contracts after the publication of this statistic.

The “Philly Fed” index, on the other hand, showed that business conditions in the Philadelphia region had deteriorated in October.

VALUES

At values ​​in Paris, the luxury group Hermès gained 1.41%, ignoring in the third quarter the slowdown observed in China, with growth of 31.2% of its sales at constant exchange rates, a performance above expectations.





The distributor Carrefour, who said he was confident in his ability to end the year in the nails of consensus, despite a slowdown in sales over the quarter, advanced 1.69%.

Red lantern of the CAC 40, TechnipFMC lost 5.04% after the publication of a loss per share greater than expected and Ebitda below expectations in the third quarter.

On the SBF 120, Soitec (+ 7.97%) finished at the top of the index and of the Stoxx 600 thanks to an increase in its annual forecasts. Eurofins Scientific (-7.12%), for its part, ended up practically behind the SBF 120, its annual forecast having disappointed.

Atos shares gained 1.62% after the presentation of its quarterly results and the announcement of the arrival of a new CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, currently at the satellite operator Eutelsat (+ 0.24%) .

In London, Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever gained 1.16% thanks to better-than-expected quarterly sales. Conversely, the industrial conglomerate ABB fell 6.23% after lowering its 2021 forecasts in a context of a shortage of semiconductors.

On the sectoral level, the mining sector, particularly exposed to China which plans to regulate coal prices, recorded a drop of 2.97%. The Anglo American group fell 2.66%, despite the announcement of an increase in production in the third quarter.

The banking compartment fell by 2.97%, despite the solid results of the British Barclays (-0.77%) or the Finnish Nordea (-0.33%).

Only defensive sectors such as healthcare, real estate and consumer goods have managed to do well.

CHANGES

The dollar index, which measures the movements of the greenback against a basket of benchmark currencies, is up 0.07%, while the euro is down very slightly, around 1.1641 dollars.

Bitcoin, which hit a record high at $ 67,016 on Wednesday following the launch of the first U.S. cryptocurrency-linked index investment fund (ETF), dropped 4.08% to $ 63,306.

RATE

The yield on ten-year US Treasuries gained 2.9 basis points to 1.6639% after hitting a five-month peak of 1.674% in the session.

Its German counterpart, the benchmark for the euro zone, gained 2.4 points to -0.097%.

OIL

On the oil market, crude fell sharply, due in particular to profit taking, after having hit a three-year peak on Thursday at $ 86 per barrel of Brent, in a context of tensions between supply and demand.

At the close in Europe, Brent (-2.4%) is trading at 83.79 dollars and US light crude (-2.53%) at 81.31 dollars.

(Report Claude Chendjou, edited by Sophie Louet)