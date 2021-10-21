More

    European Parliament calls for “closer” relations with Taiwan in the face of “pressure” from China

    Parliament expressed its fears on the recent Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defense identification zone, which have rekindled tensions between Beijing and the United States.

    An expected position. The European Parliament called on Thursday 21 October to strengthen relations between the EU and Taiwan, while expressing a “deep concern” about the “belligerence” of China vis-à-vis the island.

    MEPs underlined “the urgent need to launch an impact study, a public consultation and an exploratory study on a bilateral investment agreement between the EU and Taiwan”, in a report adopted by a very large majority (580 votes for, 26 against). They underlined the importance of the bilateral trade relationship, in particular on technologies such as 5G or semiconductors.


    Parliament has also expressed its fears about “China’s pressure, assault drills, airspace violations and disinformation campaigns targeting Taiwan”. Recent Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defense identification zone have rekindled tensions between Beijing and the United States, which is supplying weapons to Taiwan. MEPs ask “the EU to do more to respond to these tensions and to protect Taiwanese democracy”.


