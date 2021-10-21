Evan Fournier already decisive for the Knicks in a thriller

The results of the night in the NBA

Pacers @ Hornets : 122-123

Bulls @ Pistons: 94-88

Celtics @ Knicks : 134-138, after two extra times

Wizards @ Raptors: 98-83

Cavs @ Grizzlies : 121-132

Rockets @ Wolves : 106-124

Sixers @ Pelicans: 117-97

Magic @ Spurs : 97-123

Thunder @ Jazz : 86-107

Nuggets @ Suns: 110-98

Kings @ Blazers: 124-121

—

– Evan Fournier will long remember his first official game for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden! The French went through two overtime with his new team, against the one he has just left, Boston, and was decisive during the overtime. In addition to his 32 points, the back of the Blues slammed 4 award-winning baskets in overtime, so the one that allowed New York to turn in the lead at the end.

What a Knick debut for @EvanFourmizz. Came up clutch in OT 👌 pic.twitter.com/Eh4febBAi8 – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 21, 2021

The Knicks, who folded the case thanks to Derrick Rose 22 seconds from the end of second overtime, survived the big performance of Jaylen brown. The All-Star winger, just back from a period of estrangement because of the Covid, scored 46 points (16/30) to compensate for the nightmarish evening (7/30!) Of his friend Jayson tatum in terms of address.

Jaylen Brown’s career-high 46 points tonight were the most ever in a @celtics season opener 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RjiRtxs0j1 – NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021

– Julius Randle clearly wants to show that his breathtaking last season was not a happy accident but his new normal. Assessment of the night for the All-Star: 35 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Evan Fournier, Tom Thibodeau asks him to be more selfish!

LaMelo is already very hot

– LaMelo Ball does not have time. After his great rookie season, the leader of the Charlotte Hornets began his second year in the NBA as it should. With 31 points (7/9 to 3 points), 9 rebounds and 7 assists, the youngest of Ball orchestrated the victory of his family at home against Indiana.

Walked around for half time, James Borrego’s players placed at a 24-0 in the 3rd quarter, before folding the deal on two throws of PJ Washington 4.6 seconds from the end.

– Chris Duarte became the most prolific rookie (27 points) in Pacers history in a career debut

Hard start for Killian Hayes

– The Bulls’ awakening is expected this season. We will have to do better than in this very slow match against Detroit. Despite the 34 points of Zach LaVine and the double-double of Nikola Vucevic (15 points, 15 rebounds), Chicago has not yet shown much certainty.

Among the Pistons, Killian Hayes held but did not shine with 0 points scored (0/5), 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 20 minutes. Dwane Casey preferred Cory Joseph over the rest of the meeting.





– After spending all last season away from their bases, around Tampa Bay, the Raptors celebrated their return to Toronto. The Wizards came to spoil the party by winning quite clearly (up to 29 points in advance), thanks in particular to the new recruits Kyle kuzma (11 pts, 15 rebounds), Spencer dinwiddie (13 pts) and Montrezl Harrell (22 pts), came to support Bradley Beal (23 pts). Not sure it lasts all year round, but Wes Unseld Jr is 100% career-winning in the NBA.

Sacto surprises Portland, Barnes on fire

– The Blazers were surprised at home by the Kings in a game with a breathtaking finish. Translation: Sacramento had a great game before being close to choke in the money time. The Californians led fairly calmly, until loss of balls, including an annoying Tyrese Haliburton, brought Portland to a point.

Harrison Barnes, the man of the match (36 pts), then put his two throws, forcing Damian lillard to activate his magic power in the last moments. Unfortunately for the Blazers, “Dame” wasn’t hot (0/9 to 3 pts) tonight for Chauncey Billups’ premiere and couldn’t snatch overtime.

Ja Morant responds to Jarrett Allen’s “perfect”

– The Grizzlies won a game more complicated and open than they would have liked to know in the opening, for the reception of the Cavs. Memphis accelerated in the 4th quarter, the time that Ja Morant (37 pts, 6 pds), Desmond Bane (22 pts) and De’Anthony Melton (20 pts) preheat.

Jarrett Allen made him a perfect with 25 points at 11/11, becoming the first player since 1954 to start a 100% NBA season with at least 10 shots taken. Not to miss anything and a habit for the hairy / mustache, who had already finished 11/11 against OKC in February last season.

Evan mobley, the Cavs rookie, started the game and scored 17 points for his first in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert begins his harvest

– After a busy summer, Rudy Gobert returned to work with the same diligence and the same appetite as usual. The pivot of the Blues signed a big double-double (16 points, 21 rebounds) for the serene entry into the matter of Jazz at home against the Thunder.

Theo Maledon came off the bench for 21 minutes for an entry that did not particularly mark the spirits (4 points, 3 assists).

– Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony edwards settled the bill in three quarters against the Houston Rockets. KAT (30 points, 10 rebounds at 11/15 in 29 minutes) and “Ant-Man” (29 pts) were at the origin of the very easy success of their team. Wolves led by 26 points at the end of the third quarter, which prompted Chris Finch to put his executives to rest afterwards.

Tyrese Maxey makes Ben Simmons forget

– Despite the absence of Zion Williamson, the Pelicans held a little over three quarters against the Sixers before letting go. It might have been otherwise if Jonas Valanciunas had not made a catastrophic start offensively with a very unusual 3/19 …

On the side of Philadelphia, Joel embiid finished in double-double (22 pts, 12 rebounds) and we saw a lot Tyrese Maxey (20 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 wt), holder in the lead while waiting for the situation around Ben Simmons to evolve. If the sophomore plays like this every time he’s given these responsibilities, the Sixers will have even fewer qualms about leaving Simmons in the closet.

– As a good outgoing MVP, Nikola Jokic guided the Nuggets to a first solid success away, on the floor of the Suns. The Serbian finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, to help Denver pass the second in the 3rd quarter and enforce their law.

– The years go by and the recipe does not change for Gregg Popovich. Without having a superstar in his ranks, the Texan coach managed to involve the collective at the start of the season at home against Orlando. Seven Spurs players scored between 12 and 19 points, with a game noticed by Devin Vassell (19 pts to 3/4 to 3 pts) and a match of point forward of Jakob poeltl (12 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists).

For his first appearance in the NBA in an official game, Jalen Suggs was a little shaky: 10 points at 3/14. Mo Bamba was the Magic’s leading scorer with 18 points.