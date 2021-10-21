Evan Fournier and Julius Randle, hero of a sumptuous Knicks – Celtics! | NBA

Worn by a Julius Randle in MVP mode (22 points in the first period), the Knicks suffered greatly against the talent of Jaylen Brown. Tested positive for Covid-19 on October 8, the full-back / winger was dressed tonight and we only saw him! Author of an extraordinary first period (25 points to 9/12 on shots), it is he who allows the Celtics to return to the front at the break (58-54).

The second half was a real mano a mano between two outsiders in the title race. It is Marcus Smart at the buzzer which allows Boston to snatch the first extension. Another will even be necessary to designate the winner, and it is Evan Fournier who plants the decisive 3-point to allow the Knicks to pass in front 56 seconds from the end, while Derrick Rose finishes the job for a 138-134 success. !

THE ACTION OF THE MATCH

The Knicks lead by three points and the Celtics no longer have a time-out. Jaylen Brown’s teammates have 4.8 seconds to return the ball to overtime. Heroic throughout this match, Evan Fournier made a small defensive error by coming in on a two-man strike and allowed Dennis Schroder to shift Marcus Smart alone. The latter, full of composure, air-conditioned the room and allows his team to hook the extension.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

New Yorkers’ increased offensive strength. If the men of Tom Thibodeau want to pass a milestone this season, they will have to play better than last year in attack. The arrivals of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker go in this direction. Granted, Julius Randle is one of the very best players out there, but the number 30 Knicks can’t win on his own and he needs a boost. Tonight, he was able to count on Evan Fournier but also on the madness and youth of RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, as well as on the experience of D-Rose. Offensively, Tom Thibodeau has a much richer arsenal, and tonight, six players finish more than 10 points.

The Celtics collective. This Boston team “post Brad Stevens” showed very good things tonight. Of course, they have lost and have sometimes fallen back into their pitfalls by abusing the insulation. But in some sequences, Marcus Smart’s teammates sailed the ball very well. The 34 assists prove that if this team can find even more alternation in the game, then the future looks interesting for Ime Udoka and his staff.

The mentality of the two teams. Tonight, despite the fatigue, both teams showed heart and courage. Every time the Knicks or the Celtics have been taken down, they’ve been able to come back. This is also the hallmark of great teams: knowing how to find the necessary resources to reverse a situation that we believe to be hopeless. It will be remembered that Boston managed to score 10 points in less than a minute to hook overtime, but also that the Knicks, stunned by the buzzer shot from Marcus Smart, found the strength to get up and win.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Julius Randle. He’s the boss of this team. The one who must take New York to the top. In a Garden won over to his cause, he was heroic. Able to catch fire at 3-point, he is too powerful low post and too fast for his vis-à-vis when playing far from the circle. “Big Randle” made a stat sheet worthy of his All-Star status: 35 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists for the one who seems to have no limits.

✅ Evan Fournier. For his first match in New York, in a franchise where he always dreamed of playing, Evan Fournier was fantastic. He quite simply equaled his career record: 32 points for the Frenchman. Author of an anthology extension with three consecutive award-winning shots, he also brought his team all his defensive intelligence. Undoubtedly motivated by the fact of facing Boston, his former team, he once again demonstrated all his mental strength. The perfect marriage for him with the Knicks?

✅ Jaylen brown. Logically disappointed by the outcome of this meeting, Jaylen Brown can console himself by telling himself that he has returned to his best level after his big injury at the end of last season. With 46 points (at 8-14 at 3 points), he will have carried his team at arm’s length. Affected by the Covid-19 at the beginning of the month, the rear / winger seemed a little physically blunt at the end of the match, which he also confirmed to the press. But regardless, he has started his season perfectly and seems determined to want to crush everything in his path.

⛔ Jayson tatum. Unlike Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum missed his match. Not clever and sometimes against the tide of the collective, the Celtics star was not at the level. With only 14 points at 7/30 on shots, he suffered against RJ Barrett. His shot at the end of the first overtime, where he did not touch the circle, illustrates all his difficulties of the evening. A match to forget.

HEART STROKE

Madison Square Garden. The basketball mecca has never lived up to its name so well. In an atmosphere worthy of the greatest basketball games, New York fans pushed their players until the last second. It was madness in New York and we want more.

THE FOLLOWING

Boston : to digest this cruel defeat, the Celtics receive Toronto on Friday at TD Garden.

New York : the “Fournier Tour” continues with a trip to Florida on Friday.



