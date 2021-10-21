Evan Fournier like in a dream | NBA

Stats junkies will be surprised to learn that Evan Fournier last night became the first player in Knicks history to exceed 30 points for his first in this jersey. And we are just as surprised to learn that his 32 points planted against the Celtics equal his career record.

But more than the numbers, we will of course retain the snatch victory, with his four 3-point baskets in the two overtime. In the first, he’s the one holding the Knicks at arm’s length with three award-winning baskets. The Celtics are powerless against the Frenchman’s arm.

Then, it is he, in the second overtime, who will plant this 3-point which allows the Knicks to come back in front. Transparent until then, Derrick Rose is in charge of closing the meeting, while the trio Brown-Tatum-Schroder misses behind the arc to try to pick up the score one last time.

Never doubt

“It was crazy. The atmosphere, the fans ” ignites Evan Fournier, who feels at home, in this room and this city. “It was nice to go into double overtime, but I would have liked us to win that in 48 minutes. It was a dog fight, really, especially at the end. Both teams were tired. This is where the preseason land pays off. “

Evan Fournier had however been clumsy his preseason, but he, like his coach, never doubted.

“We had already seen him do that” comments Tom Thibodeau. “I’m never worried with him when it comes to putting in shots. He has proven his entire career that he can do it. It’s good to see that he and Julius are creating automatisms. The more Kemba Walker plays in this group, the more Evan will benefit from it. Evan and Kemba are incredible players, and we are excited about the possibilities they offer. “



