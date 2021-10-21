even the price of the Raspberry Pi 4 is increasing!

The price of the 2 GB Raspberry Pi 4 has therefore been reduced to $ 45, which was already its price before the foundation downgraded the 1 GB model and revised its prices accordingly. This is the first time in the history of the foundation that the Raspberry Pi has suffered a price hike. Let us recall that the objective of the project has always been to “ stimulate learning of the basics of computer science through better accessibility of equipment “.

To compensate for this increase, the foundation is already planning to put its 1 GB SBC back on the market, at a price of 35 dollars. According to Eben Upton, the co-founder of the foundation, this will have the merit of leaving the choice:

“ Less memory at the same price, or the same memory at a higher price “.





Eben Upton also announced that the foundation is unlikely to be able to produce more cards than in previous years, despite still growing demand. Raspberry Pi production will arguably be capped at 7 million devices this year, and that number is not expected to increase next year.

This price change should not last, however, and the foundation says it is doing its utmost to bring prices back to where they were before the crisis. Eben Upton explains that the foundation is prioritizing the production of Compute Module 3 and 3+ and Raspberry Pi 3Bs built on 40nm silicon stocks. As such, the Raspberry Pi 3B + will no longer be a priority and the foundation advises users to look to the 1 GB variant of the Raspberry Pi 4. Systems based on 28nm silicon (Raspberry Pi 4 and Compute Module 4) will as for them to be able to maintain their price thanks to sufficient stocks for the next twelve months… with the exception of the 2 GB variant of the Pi 4.