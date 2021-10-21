Everwild: Rare’s New Game Updates Via Matt Booty | Xbox one

Also in the last Kinda Funny podcast visible on YouTube, the head of Xbox studios, Matt Booty, spoke about the development of the new franchise of Rare, Everwild, and wanted to reassure about its progress. Let’s do a check in.

Leave time for time

Remember, it was already in June: a persistent rumor, which we relayed on the site, insisted that Everwild would have been completely rebooted and would not be released until 2024. Since then, the developers at Rare have not been ‘were more expressed, raising doubts as to the viability of the project. Matt Booty was questioned on the subject and wanted to reassure: yes, the development continues … At its own pace.

Referring to the words of Mark Trammel with whom he collaborated on the NBA Jam arcade franchise, he explained his vision of development work around a video game:

He used to say that a game is made of a thousand little decisions at once. Every day you make hundreds of little decisions and at the end of your working life on the game they all add up. I think that’s where the Everwild team is at the moment. They’re just trying to make sure they have something special.



The situation therefore seems to indicate that development is still in its infancy; However, Matt Booty recalls that the creative team led by Louise O’Connor has talent to spare and that is the strength of Rare:

What is Rare known for? They are known to create new franchises and create worlds. I will say that when you look at this from the outside, when you hear words like “reset” and maybe “restructure”, these are probably a little more specific and a little more extreme than what actually happens when a game comes to life.

In other words, the internal restructuring that the development team would have undergone in recent months would not have had an impact on the creative aspect of the project which currently has little to show us. , but assures us that Rare will show us more details on Everwild “when they are ready”. No mention was made, however, of rumors that the very concept of the game has been turned upside down.

The full interview can be found in the video linked below.