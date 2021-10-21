More

    EXCLUSIVE – Redeployment of French soldiers in Mali: TF1 at the heart of a high-risk convoy

    An extraordinary operation, at high risk and in extreme conditions. Four months after Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of the withdrawal from Operation Barkhane, the disengagement of French forces from northern Mali and their redeployment to the south is underway. While three of the eight tricolor bases in the country will close, the army now wishing to concentrate its efforts in the area known as the “Three Borders”, on the borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, the 20H of TF1 surrendered in that of Kidal.

    Journalists Esther Lefebvre and Gilles Parrot shared the last days of French soldiers still there, before embarking, aboard an armored vehicle, in the last large logistics convoy towards the Gao base. A disproportionate caravan of trucks loaded with transmission equipment, refrigerators or tents, winding 400 km in the Malian desert, through areas where the terrorist threat is known and in extreme conditions.

