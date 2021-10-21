Fabien Lecoeuvre spoke again last night in TPMP about his insults against the singer Hoshi to apologize … and relaunch the controversy! The singer asks him to be silent tonight … Video

And it’s off again for a round … We thought that the hatchet was buried between the singer Hoshi and the chronicler Fabien Lecoeuvre, but everything seems to restart since last night … Fabien Lecoeuvre was last night in TPMP to come back to his day when he had judged the singer “scary” and made his Mea Culpa, but in the evening it is the singer who reacted by asking him to be silent.

However, last night, the journalist wanted to calm things down in the face of Cyril Hanouna: “I received 150,000 messages of insults including 131 death threats. I was not seen on television for 4 months, I did not I didn’t want to do a set. I voluntarily stepped aside because I found it unhealthy. I was very anxious, I was afraid for Hoshi as a dad. Honestly, I didn’t want to do that. I called her press officer, I don’t have her address. I tried to contact her but her partner is also her manager and she is blockading “.





Fabien Lecoeuvre said he did not leave his home for two days, for fear of being attacked.

In the evening, Hoshi’s response was quick on her Instagram and obviously, she was not at all sensitive to Fabien Lecoeuvre’s arguments, because she clearly asked him to shut up …