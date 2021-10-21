Facebook is about to change its name

The company at the head of the famous social network could soon be renamed, a decision a priori motivated by the desire to highlight its major role in the construction of the metaverse – a virtual and persistent world, presented by Mark Zuckerberg as the IT platform from the future. The announcement could become official at the next annual conference Connect of the company, which is to be held on October 28.

After almost 18 years of existence, the “Facebook” brand would thus be relegated to the simple rank of application, like Instagram, WhatsApp or even Oculus, as a product of a new parent company whose the activity seems to be moving towards the development of the metaverse as dreamed by its CEO, Mark Zuckerbeg. The company has just announced the creation of 10,000 new jobs across the European Union to help build the future IT platform.

In July, the CEO already declared in an interview that he wanted to go beyond this corporate image of social media, to evolve towards a company offering ” a set of maximalist and interconnected experiences straight out of science fiction “. Facebook already has more than 10,000 employees dedicated to manufacturing the consumer equipment needed for the future metaverse – which will only be accessible via virtual and augmented reality devices. According to Zuckerberg, AR headsets will eventually become as ubiquitous as smartphones.

A new name for new ambitions

It’s been a few months since a radical change is shaping up – perhaps the idea even dates from the takeover of Oculus VR in March 2014, a company for which Facebook has spent $ 2 billion. This summer, Mark Zuckerberg announced the establishment of a dedicated metaverse team. ” I hope that in about five years […] people see us first and foremost as a metaverse company. […] I think this will be the next big chapter for our business », He confided during an interview.

More recently, the CEO announced that Head of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Andrew Bosworth will be promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Finally, the creation of 10,000 new jobs in Europe leaves no room for doubt: the company clearly shows its desire to destroy its image and devote itself to its new project.

Recall that the term metaverse was originally coined by science fiction novelist Neal Stephenson, to describe a virtual world through which people can escape from a dystopian real world (a concept perfectly illustrated in the film Ready Player One, by Steven Spielberg). For Zuckerberg, it is quite simply the Internet of the future, an immersive virtual environment in which users, equipped with a virtual reality headset, will be able to interact and navigate in 3D between various persistent and interconnected worlds.





According to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor regarding the name change. But it would seem that a rebranding is timely enough in the current context: since the revelations of Frances Haugen – a former employee, who recently disclosed damning internal documents – followed by a massive outage of its services, the company is regularly the target of criticism and the trust of its users is dwindling.

Not to mention that it is still the subject of a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for abuse of dominant position: the FTC is asking the courts to force Facebook to resell Instagram and WhatsApp and wants future acquisitions of the group to be subject to a prior authorization procedure.

A new name kept secret

If the name change is confirmed next week, it will not be an unprecedented case. Remember that in 2015, Google also wanted to break away from its indelible search engine label, even though it had already diversified its activities for some time; it thus reorganized itself by creating the entity Alphabet Inc., to represent its conglomerate (which today includes Google Inc., Calico, DeepMind, Fitbit, Waymo, etc.). Similarly, Snapchat rebranded itself as Snap Inc. in September 2016, when it launched its connected sunglasses. Shows.

Will a new name be enough to restore the image of a company whose image is very degraded today? Will the public be ready to dive into this new immersive experience managed in part by the social network? The Economist recently evoked “a point of no return” concerning the reputation of the company, following the setbacks mentioned above, but this negative image was especially forged during the American presidential election of 2016 and follows the social network like a shadow since then.

As for the new name chosen for the company, it seems to be a very well kept secret. According to The Verge, it is likely that it will be renamed “Horizon”, following the example of the virtual reality universe developed by Facebook, which was recently renamed Horizon Worlds (formerly Facebook Horizon) and which is presented as the heart of the metaverse.