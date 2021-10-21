Facebook name change, Pixel 6 updates, and Xbox Game Pass missed goal

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Wednesday, October 20: Facebook will be changing its name, the Pixel 6s will be updated for five years, and Microsoft has missed its goals for Xbox Game Pass. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Facebook wants to change its name as early as next week

Today, when we talk about Facebook, it’s difficult to know if we are talking about the social network itself or the group that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus or Messenger at the same time. To clarify matters, Mark Zuckerberg announced that a new name will be announced next week to highlight the band’s end goal, the Metaverse. The idea is to announce, on October 28, a new name for the group to highlight the idea of ​​a global and unified platform as desired by the giant of social networks.





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get 5 years of update, but there is a catch

On the occasion of the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro this week, Google gave more information on the future updates of its two new smartphones. While some leaks already indicated that smartphones would be updated for five years, Google’s statements have highlighted a major downside: these five years of updating will only concern security patches. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will only benefit from three years of major Android updates, ie until 2024… as was already the case until now.

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft missed its target

In recent years, Microsoft has seen its ambitions explode in the field of video games. In addition to its home consoles, the publisher also offers its own subscription video game solution, the Xbox Game Pass. Yet despite its high ambitions, it seems the numbers are falling short. The Axios site has indeed revealed a Microsoft financial document in which we can see that the firm only achieved 37.48% growth in the number of subscribers to its service between June 2020 and June 2021. A result below the objectives of 47.79% and which would indicate a number of subscribers of about 20 million.

