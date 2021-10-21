Ferrari LaFerrari could break auction record

Zapping Autonews BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022)

By definition, a Ferrari LaFerrari is rare and therefore expensive. To give you an accurate idea, there are only 500 copies of this model. And one of them will be auctioned on November 6 in London with the promise of breaking a sales record for this model dating from 2016.

Why ? Because this model is unique. If the mechanics are the same as the other 500 (V12 engine developing a little less than 950 horsepower), its Vinaccia-colored outer casing does not exist anywhere else. A bit like the old LaFerrari from Jamiroquai in green. And that’s not all. This copy, which had only two owners in its young life, has driven very little. We are talking about only 1,400 km. Really not much then.

Unique painting, few kilometers with, according to RM Sotheby’s, a good maintenance, everything is in place for this Ferrari LaFerrari to beat a record. To give you an idea, the models that sold at auction were between $ 5 and $ 10 million.



