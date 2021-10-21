Financial investigation into the Petit Bar gang: Antony Perrino released

The Investigation chamber of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal ordered the release ofAntony Perrino, indicted and until then in pre-trial detention as part of the financial aspect of the investigation into the activities of the Ajaccian criminal gang known as the Petit Bar.

“This is a very satisfying decision which was greeted with deep relief by my client, said Me Julien Pinelli, lawyer for the Ajaccian business manager. The court carried out a detailed and objective analysis of the case, and it was logical that it ordered the release of Antony Perrino. “

Antony Perrino remains indicted in this case. He was released but is placed under judicial supervision including a deposit of 250,000 euros.





Real estate developer, president of the South Corsica construction federation and former CEO of Corse-Matin, Antony Perrino was indicted on January 16 for money laundering in an organized gang, abuse of corporate assets and criminal association by a judge of instruction of the specialized interregional jurisdiction (Jirs) of Marseille. He was first placed under judicial supervision and then in pre-trial detention on January 28.

About ten people are being prosecuted in the financial aspect of this investigation carried out by the research section of the Corsican gendarmerie. According to our colleagues from World, the investigations relate to suspicions of dirty money laundering in connection with offshore and real estate investments totaling 48 million euros.