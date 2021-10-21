Finma finds “serious violations” in Credit Suisse spinning business

It was the scandal of autumn 2019. The affair of the spinning of several former employees of Credit Suisse led, in February of the following year, to the departure of its managing director Tidjane Thiam. Tuesday evening, Finma released the results of its investigation. For the Swiss banking authority, there have been “serious violations” of supervisory law.

Read the case summary: Credit Suisse, “an unprecedented scandal”

Finma had started its investigation at the beginning of 2020. In the report it has just published, it lists seven spinning mills between 2016 and 2019. These were two cases of members of the management followed in Switzerland, while the others concern employees and third parties abroad. In a statement, the bank took note of the results of the investigation, highlighted the measures already taken and expressed some regret.

“Without justification”

“In most cases, the decisions to follow were taken informally and without valid justification”, says Finma, which considers that “these activities or the reasons which motivated them have been concealed”. In one case, investigators discovered an invoice “subsequently amended to conceal the costs of a spinning”.

Not everyone agreed with these practices, according to the report. While the bank’s security service was involved, opinions differed at several levels of the hierarchy. But the idea that, in the upper echelons of the bank, we were not aware of anything did not survive this investigation: “Several members of the management at that time were, for example, informed of the planning of the spinning mill. a person employed in Asia in August 2019, ”says Finma.

No rules

For the regulator, “the way in which the bank planned and proceeded with these shadows shows significant shortcomings in its corporate governance”. She cites in particular the fact that “the bank’s directives did not prohibit following people, but they did not set specific rules for this type of activity either.” As there was no “risk management process for this”, “everything followed in the internal control system [était] impossible”. Finma further speaks of an “inappropriate corporate culture on the part of part of the operational management of Credit Suisse at that time”, which further discovered that some members of the management were using external messaging systems. so as not to be traced.

Read also: Credit Suisse case: two executives resign





Finma thus decided on several measures against the bank, “blamed” two people and opened proceedings against three others, without naming them. She notes that the bank has already taken measures in security and the means of communication, but she has ordered others, such as the obligation of internal reporting by which management will inform the board of directors of matters of governance. “Any spin-offs,” Finma continues, “at the highest level of management (CEO and chairman of the board of directors) must be approved, which will make it possible to assign responsibility for them in a clear, rapid and documented manner.”

It was in September 2019 that the case broke, when it emerged that Credit Suisse had followed one of its former managers, Iqbal Khan, to head up UBS’s wealth management activities. Victim of the spinning, which had led to a chase in the streets of Zurich, the former executive had lodged a complaint.

The bank’s communication around the case had then been laborious: it had taken 10 days after the first revelations to speak out, attributing the fault to two senior officials and ensuring that the managing director at the time, Tidjane Thiam , didn’t know. But when other cases of spinning arose, the pressures increased. A showdown ensued between the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Urs Rohner, each securing the support of major shareholders. The second ended up winning the fight, with Tidjane Thiam finally resigning in February 2020.

Read also: Credit Suisse and former star banker Iqbal Khan settle spy case out of court

Last July, Credit Suisse and Iqbal Khan settled their dispute without the terms of the out-of-court settlement being made public. The only confirmation: the Zurich public prosecutor has abandoned its investigation.

Tuesday evening, Finma also concluded its investigation into another case concerning the number two Swiss bank, that of “tuna bonds” in Mozambique. For Finma, Credit Suisse “seriously violated the organizational requirements as well as the obligation to communicate laid down by anti-money laundering legislation”. She concluded that “the group’s risk management in the context of the credit business with Mozambique was seriously flawed”. Above all, the regulator now subjects “to conditions the opening by the bank of new credit business with financially weak countries”.

In addition, the bank agreed to pay $ 275 million to the United States in the same case in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement, she said in a statement. In Britain, she would have to pay a fine of around $ 200 million while agreeing to drop a $ 200 million debt Mozambique owed her.

Read also: Credit Suisse to pay more than $ 400 million in the “tunas bonds” case