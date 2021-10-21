First successful pig organ transplant in a human patient

This is a world first: a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a human – a brain-dead patient – without causing an immediate reaction of rejection. The organ functioned normally during the three days of the experiment. The operation was performed by surgeons from NYU Langone Health Medical Center. These encouraging results could pave the way for clinical trials over the next two years in patients with end-stage renal disease.

In the United States, nearly 107,000 people are currently awaiting an organ transplant, of which more than 90,000 are waiting for a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing ; kidney wait times average three to five years. In France, nearly 3,500 kidney transplants are performed each year (this is the most frequent transplant); nearly half are due to diabetes, according to Professor Gilbert Deray, head of the nephrology service at the Parisian hospital of Pitié-Salpêtrière. About 15,000 French people are still awaiting a transplant.

To alleviate the organ shortage, researchers have been working for decades on the possibility of using animal organs. The main challenge is to prevent the human immune system from immediately rejecting these foreign organs. The team of Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led this experiment, set out to eliminate this problem by genetically modifying a pig so that its tissues no longer contain any molecules known to cause a rejection reaction.

A gene eliminated to reduce the risk of rejection

Montgomery and his colleagues in particular suspected a gene encoding a carbohydrate, which has already been identified as potentially causing rejection – a sugar molecule called alpha-gal (for galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose). This carbohydrate is found in most mammalian cell membranes, except in primates (including humans). Alpha-gal also plays a major role in meat allergy.

The pork, dubbed GalSafe, has therefore been genetically modified to remove this problematic carbohydrate. This specific line of domestic pigs was developed by the company Revivicor Inc., subsidiary of the group United Therapeutics Corporation, then was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December 2020, to be used for food purposes (for people with allergies to meat) or as a potential source of therapeutic products.

Montgomery says he and his colleagues worked with medical ethicists, legal and religious experts to examine the concept before asking a family for temporary access to a loved one who is brain dead ( and showing signs of kidney dysfunction). At the end of the experiment, the patient was disconnected from the breathing assistance which kept her alive.

Contrary to what is usually seen when an unmodified pig kidney is transplanted into a non-human primate, the team saw no signs of early rejection – which usually appears where human blood interfaces with tissue. animals. The organ appeared to be functioning quite normally, producing the amount of urine expected from a transplanted human kidney, the researchers say. In addition, the recipient’s creatinine level (elevated in renal dysfunction) returned to normal after the transplant.

Clinical trials within one or two years

This experiment only involved one transplant, and the kidney was only left in place for three days (time limited by the FDA). Any future trial is therefore likely to highlight new hurdles that will need to be overcome, Montgomery said. Kidney rejection can occur long after a transplant ” even when you’re not trying to cross cash barriers “, So the durability of pig transplants in humans will need to be carefully assessed, said Dr David Klassen, chief medical officer at theUnited Network for Organ Sharing.

Nevertheless, this first success is truly hopeful for all patients suffering from renal failure and the specialist does not exclude the possibility of conducting clinical trials within a year or two, to test this approach in patients whose the prognosis for life, even on dialysis, is poor.

If these trials become successful, this technique could be seen as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney is available, or even as a permanent transplant. ” For many of these people, the death rate is as high as for some cancers, and we don’t think twice about using new drugs and doing new trials (in cancer patients) when it does. can give them a few more months of life Montgomery emphasizes.

Other researchers are also wondering if GalSafe pigs could serve as reservoirs for other tissues, such as heart valves or even skin. But before they can be used in human medicine, these xenotransplantation products will need to get FDA approval. ” It is important to note that these pigs have not been evaluated for use as xenotransplantation products for transplantation or implantation in human subjects. “, Specified the agency in a press release at the end of 2020.