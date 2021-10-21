Florent Manaudou announces that he will train in Antibes

“I think Julien (Jacquier, who was his trainer in Marseille) is the coach who made the best programs for me, explained the quadruple world champion of 30 years. I told him that, but humanly, we don’t really have hooks. I thanked him, he helped me enormously. But me, I need to be really very close to my coach. I’m not going to Antibes because (Quentin Coton and Yoris Grandjean) are my friends. What I liked was the duo, people who were going to have ideas, who were young. They will listen. It’s going to be exchanges. The fact that they are friends is the only downside. Because working with friends is good. But I don’t want to be allowed to do whatever I want. I told them. “