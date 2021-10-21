follow the Diagonale des Fous race live on our

Let’s go for the Grand Raid 2021, the madmen set off from Saint-Pierre, Ravine Blanche, to join La Redoute in Saint-Denis. The most beautiful trail, the most beautiful race in the world (let’s be chauvinistic) is to be followed on the WebTV of Réunion la 1ère, live, in this article

updated October 21, 2021 at 9:33 p.m.



Follow the Grand Raid race, live, on our 24-hour WebTV:

On the occasion of the Grand Raid 2021, we are offering a WebTV on which you can experience the first 24 hours of the race, from the start of the white ravine in Saint-Pierre to the arrival of the first. Commented by Elodie Ayé and Jerry Collet, accompanied by TiDash and Amyas, you will also find Delphine Poudroux, Johnny Lérivain, Sébatien Autale, Mickaël Lauret and Claude Montanet during these 24 hours.

The whole race will be followed in this WebTV.





In the program :

7:45 p.m .: Launch of WebTV

7:50 p.m .: before the race and start of the race, with Delphine Poudroux and Johnny Lérivain, also to be followed on TV

10 p.m .: the night of the radio, with Claude Montanet, Mickaël Lauret and Sébastien Autale, also to be followed on the radio

4:30 am: Live from the trails: special WebTV program commented by Elodie Ayé and Jerry Collet, accompanied by TiDash and Amyas, and our many correspondents in the field

7 p.m .: Diary of Christelle Floricourt, also to be followed on TV

7.45 p.m .: Arrival broadcast, also to be followed on TV

You can also find the departures and follow all the races of the Grand Raid here