Foot PSG – PSG: Donnarumma can cry, Navas has received guarantees

Relegated to the substitutes’ bench during PSG’s victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week (3-2), Gianluigi Donnarumma is already calling his future in Paris into question, assures the Italian press.

A few weeks ago, the Donnarumma clan had gone to the front, more or less hidden in the Italian press, to display the 22-year-old porter’s dissatisfaction with his status at PSG. A little pressure that had its effect, given that the former leader of AC Milan has played three games in a row, against Manchester City in C1, then against Rennes and Angers in Ligue 1. But while everyone thought that the European champion had gained the upper hand over his competitor, Mauricio Pochettino surprised everyone by placing Keylor Navas in the starting XI against Leipzig last Tuesday. A choice which provoked a new anger of Donnarumma. In search of an indisputable starting place in a major European club, the Italian international is clearly disappointed with his use in the club in the French capital. Therefore, the departure of Donnarumma during the next winter transfer window is already being considered by Mino Raiola, his agent.





Juve or Barça for Donnarumma?

In any case, this is what Luca Momblano reveals. “The Parisian club told Keylor Navas to be reassured, because he will have an important role at PSG. My feeling is that it was Pochettino who asked the club to take this step forward towards Navas. Obviously, he made his choice. Donnarumma can become a very intriguing theme in the transfer market. More intriguing than Icardi’s situation. Whatever the option, with Juventus or Barcelona, ​​it can be a solution. Even on loan “, launched, at the microphone of Top Calcio 24, the Italian journalist, who thinks that this affair Donnarumma – Navas can seal the Parisian locker room in the weeks to come. Pochettino would not need that at this difficult time …