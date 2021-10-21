Foot PSG – PSG: Wanda forgives Icardi, the clash explodes with China Suarez!

The Mauro Icardi soap opera continues and it seems that the love situation of the PSG striker is gradually improving.

Very upset against Mauro Icardi after the hot SMS exchanges between the PSG striker and the model China Suarez, Wanda Nara seems ready to forgive her man. The possible end of an improbable soap opera that directly concerns Paris Saint-Germain insofar as the 26-year-old Argentinian center-forward has not trained for nearly a week and was forced to forfeit the Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig at Parc des Princes. On Instagram, where she is followed by more than 9 million subscribers, Wanda Nara posted a message suggesting that the couple was back together after this big storm.

Wanda forgives Icardi and tackles China Suarez

“I take care of my family. Life will take care of the p… ” launched Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, very recovered after discovering un-Catholic messages between her husband and the model. Insulted by Wanda Nara on social networks for nearly a week, model China Suarez, whose real name is Maria Eugenia Suarez, has also emerged from the silence for the first time. Also via a long message posted on social networks, she delivered her version of things for the first time of this tumultuous episode and to be classified in the celebrity category.

“I am writing this letter to silence the outside noise of lies, abuse and biased viewpoints in the construction of stories manipulated to, once again, be the scapegoat for media violence.” posted the model before continuing. “I remained silent for a long time for several reasons, the main one being fear and inexperience. Not knowing what to name the level of lies and atrocities that are told to support the news on television, minute by minute ” she says.

China Suarez implies that Mauro Icardi lied to her

China Suarez, who poses as a victim in the face of the violence of Wanda Icardi’s words, continues. “What is happening today has a much bigger and deeper story behind it, a story that many women will surely identify with. I had to face men whose words I always believed: that they were separated or in the process of separating and that there was no conflict. I feel in this situation an infernal ‘Deja Vu’, where I pay once again with my reputation for questions which are the personal domain of any woman ” launches the model, who implies that Mauro Icardi would have lied to him by making him believe that he was no longer married or about to separate from Wanda Icardi. Difficult, however, not to be aware of the love situation of the couple more followed by Paris and Italy in view of their permanent media coverage …