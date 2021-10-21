More

    For eight years she was treated for an illness she did not suffer from

    Health


    https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211020/pendant-huit-ans-elle-a-ete-soignee-pour-un-mal-dont-elle-ne-souffrait-pas-1052246491.html

    For eight years she was treated for an illness she did not suffer from

    For eight years she was treated for an illness she did not suffer from

    “A broken life? No! I will live.” For eight years, a sexagenarian has been treated for a disease she did not have, both being very difficult to … 20.10.2021, Sputnik France

    2021-10-20T17: 08 + 0200

    2021-10-20T17: 08 + 0200

    2021-10-20T17: 08 + 0200

    France

    delivered

    diagnostic

    Lyme disease

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103731/20/1037312076_0:184:2985:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_66e05a475248f31d67af1a0c84b36c7d.jpg

    On the occasion of the release of her book “Lyme, my disease that we took for another”, Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin told La Voix du Nord about her eight years of fighting against a pathology that she did not have. While suffering from Lyme disease, she was treated for multiple sclerosis. “I don’t blame anyone” Following a misdiagnosis in 2008, she was treated for eight years for it. sickness. While in reality she contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick, but her quality as a teacher-researcher allowed her to establish the truth. He was prescribed antibiotic treatment. By taking antibiotics she felt better, but her condition deteriorated when she stopped it. I peeled everything and made a connection. She then turned to the France Lyme association where she was taken care of by a doctor. Belgian. Since 2016, she has been treated for the disease from which she suffers and the results were quick. Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin’s optimism even emerges from the subtitle of her book: “A life jostled? Yes! A broken life ? No! I’m going to live. ”The only thing she regrets is a lack of budget to treat Lyme disease in France. According to the Voix du Nord, all profits from the sale of her book are intended for the fund of Lyme disease research Lyme disease (Lyme borreliosis) is a bacterial infection that is widespread worldwide and transmitted to humans by tick bite. It is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi which can affect several organs and systems, the skin, but also the joints and the nervous system. Untreated, it gets worse over several years or decades. Treatment is based on antibiotics. Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease that attacks the central nervous system. The disease worsens slowly in most cases and this worsening depends, among other things, on the frequency and severity of the relapses and was first described in 1868 by the French neurologist Jean Martin Charcot.

    TonerreDeBrest!

    treated for an illness from which she did not suffer … like the majority of French people for a year or so …

    3

    Michel Roissy

    “treated” is a very big word … “persecuted” for the profits of big pharma seems to me more exact … nothing to do with medical …

    3

    3

    2021

    Victor Kulakov

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1044390832_42:21:396:375_100x100_80_0_0_9ba0e037dd49b07d11df3636480af22f.jpg

    Victor Kulakov

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1044390832_42:21:396:375_100x100_80_0_0_9ba0e037dd49b07d11df3636480af22f.jpg

    News

    fr_FR

    Sputnik France

    feedback.fr@sputniknews.com

    +74956456601

    MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

    https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103731/20/1037312076_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5707212cb5857bb5565cb9626973f40.jpg

    book, diagnosis, lyme disease

    Victor Kulakov - Sputnik France

    Victor Kulakov

    All articlesWrite to author

    “A broken life? No! I will live.” For eight years a 60-year-old was treated for a disease she did not have, the two being very difficult to tell apart. She recounted her experience in a book on sale since September 27, the proceeds of which are intended for the research fund into her real Lyme disease.

    On the occasion of the release of her book “Lyme, my disease that we took for another”, Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin told La Voix du Nord about her eight years of fighting against a pathology that she did not have. .

    While suffering from Lyme disease, she was treated for multiple sclerosis.

    “I don’t blame anybody”

    Following a misdiagnosis in 2008, she was treated for eight years for the latter illness. While in reality she had contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick.

    “I don’t blame anyone, it’s not a medical error because Lyme is a disease that is very difficult to differentiate from others,” she says.

    But her quality as a teacher-researcher allowed her to establish the truth. He was prescribed antibiotic treatment. While taking antibiotics she felt better, but her condition deteriorated when she stopped.

    I peeled everything and made a connection

    “I then resumed all my analyzes, peeled everything. I told myself that it was infectious. I made the connection with Lyme disease,” she revealed to the newspaper.

    She then turned to the France Lyme association where she was taken care of by a Belgian doctor. Since 2016, she has been treated for the disease she suffers from and the results were quick.

    “I am working again, I am reworking, I have a life. If this doctor had not treated me, I would have died.”

    Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin’s optimism even emerges from the subtitle of her book: “A life jostled? Yes! A broken life? No! I’m going to live”.

    The only thing she regrets is a lack of budget to treat Lyme disease in France.

    According to the Voice of the North, all proceeds from the sale of his book go to the Lyme disease research fund.

    Lyme disease (Lyme borreliosis) is a bacterial infection that is widespread worldwide and transmitted to humans by tick bite. It is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi which can affect several organs and systems, the skin, but also the joints and the nervous system. Untreated, it gets worse over several years or decades. Treatment is based on taking antibiotics.

    Multiple sclerosis or MS is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease, which attacks the central nervous system. The disease worsens slowly in most cases and this worsening depends on, among other things, the frequency and severity of the relapses.

    It was first described in 1868 by the French neurologist Jean Martin Charcot.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article2022 presidential poll: the right is still far from interfering in the second round match
    Next articleone in three TGVs canceled on Saturday and Sunday on the Atlantic axis

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC