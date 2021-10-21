https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211020/pendant-huit-ans-elle-a-ete-soignee-pour-un-mal-dont-elle-ne-souffrait-pas-1052246491.html

For eight years she was treated for an illness she did not suffer from

On the occasion of the release of her book “Lyme, my disease that we took for another”, Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin told La Voix du Nord about her eight years of fighting against a pathology that she did not have. While suffering from Lyme disease, she was treated for multiple sclerosis. “I don’t blame anyone” Following a misdiagnosis in 2008, she was treated for eight years for it. sickness. While in reality she contracted Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick, but her quality as a teacher-researcher allowed her to establish the truth. He was prescribed antibiotic treatment. By taking antibiotics she felt better, but her condition deteriorated when she stopped it. I peeled everything and made a connection. She then turned to the France Lyme association where she was taken care of by a doctor. Belgian. Since 2016, she has been treated for the disease from which she suffers and the results were quick. Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin’s optimism even emerges from the subtitle of her book: “A life jostled? Yes! A broken life ? No! I’m going to live. ”The only thing she regrets is a lack of budget to treat Lyme disease in France. According to the Voix du Nord, all profits from the sale of her book are intended for the fund of Lyme disease research Lyme disease (Lyme borreliosis) is a bacterial infection that is widespread worldwide and transmitted to humans by tick bite. It is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi which can affect several organs and systems, the skin, but also the joints and the nervous system. Untreated, it gets worse over several years or decades. Treatment is based on antibiotics. Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease that attacks the central nervous system. The disease worsens slowly in most cases and this worsening depends, among other things, on the frequency and severity of the relapses and was first described in 1868 by the French neurologist Jean Martin Charcot.

TonerreDeBrest! treated for an illness from which she did not suffer … like the majority of French people for a year or so … 3

Michel Roissy “treated” is a very big word … “persecuted” for the profits of big pharma seems to me more exact … nothing to do with medical … 3

3

