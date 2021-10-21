For the past six days, an armed gang has held 17 North American missionaries in

Still no news of the American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped on Saturday, October 16 in Haiti by an armed gang. In recent months, the country has been plagued by mass kidnappings. The FBI and the US Department are there.

It was between 8 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, when a heavily armed gang kidnapped missionaries and their families, including children.

The 16 Americans and the Canadian were on a humanitarian aid mission to the local population. This Saturday morning, the group of missionaries went to an orphanage in the northwest of Port-au-Prince.







Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti

•



© RS

The kidnapping area is known to be dangerous, it stretches between the capital and the border with the Dominican Republic. Region controlled by an armed gang called the “400 Mawozo”, used to kidnappings.











Gang of 400 Mawozo

•



© RS – propaganda image

According to the religious organization to which the missionaries belong, the abducted people are: 5 men, 7 women and 5 children including an 8 month old baby. The kidnappers demand a ransom of $ 17 million to free the North American nationals.

The FBI investigates on the spot

The Biden administration has responded by sending FBI agents to the scene, but remains very vague about operations there to free the hostages. Objective of the White House, to put its citizens in safety.

This is something that concerns us, but I cannot give too many details. Our goal is to bring them home. And it is not to their advantage to reveal specific details. Jen PASKI, White House Spokesperson

Tea @FBI is now assisting negotiators in #Haiti with the case of the 17 kidnapped missionaries. @joejohnscnn reports from Port-au-Prince. pic.twitter.com/KRneDT77Mv – Connect the World (@CNNConnect) October 20, 2021

Kidnappings, a growing scourge

In recent months, the number of kidnappings has continued to increase in Haiti.

The country is plagued by political and social unrest, and armed gangs take advantage to extend their power, sowing terror. Violence is at the heart of the daily life of the Haitian population.

Port-au-Prince, a city of nearly 1 million inhabitants, concentrates a large part of these armed bands which now control nearly half of the city, especially the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. Some are so dangerous that many residents have had to flee.

Since the start of the year, nearly 120 kidnappings have been recorded in Haiti.