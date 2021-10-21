Formula 1 | No unvaccinated F1 driver will be able to race in Melbourne

Unvaccinated Formula 1 drivers and staff will not be allowed to race in Melbourne next April.

This is the news announced directly from Daniel Andrews, the Prime Minister of the Australian state of Victoria – of which Melbourne is the capital.

He was responding to reports that world tennis number 1 Novak Djokovic was refusing to disclose his vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne early next year.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player will get a visa to enter this country,” Andrews said.

“And if they got a visa, they should probably be quarantined for a few weeks. But let’s not personalize his case.”

“I don’t think any other tennis player, golfer or Formula 1 driver will get a visa to come here if they aren’t vaccinated. If I’m wrong I’m sure the federal government will let you know. . “





“You must be vaccinated to ensure your safety and the safety of others.”

Andrews also warned his stance on professional sport, with all staff mobilized needing to be fully vaccinated to enter Victoria state will not change “before a certain time”.

“Essentially, that would be encouraging people not to get the vaccine because they think they can wait a few more months or weeks.”