four French banks targeted for a “fraud” of several tens of billions of euros

According to the revelations of a consortium of international media, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole are in the sights of the tax authorities for a potential dividend fraud which would have caused the French State to lose 33 billion euros in 20 years.

The figures are swelling … In 2018, a consortium of foreign media (including Le Monde) revealed the scope in Europe of CumCum, a controversial financial practice that has cost more than 50 billion euros in 15 years to several States of the Union European. The consortium has just updated this figure: at least 140 billion euros over the last twenty years. For France alone, it is a loss of revenue of 33 billion euros for the State.

Well known to finance, CumCum consists of avoiding the taxation of dividends for foreign investors in France. Clearly, a foreigner who owns shares in French groups listed on the stock exchange must pay a tax on the dividends he receives. To avoid this taxation, a complex system was set up to cover the tracks on the real owners of the shares, with the help of certain banks. Clearly, this is an artificial transfer to avoid payment on dividends.





Optimization or fraud?

According to information from Le Monde, four French banks were targeted by the tax authorities, as early as 2017, even before the first revelations: BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole via its subsidiary Cacib. If a complaint has been lodged, the affair slips and neither the banks nor the tax authorities express themselves on the matter.

Because it is the fraudulent nature that is still questioned. Tax optimization or tax evasion? The porting convention method is perfectly legal. It remains to be shown that the aim, in this context, is only to avoid tax. Recent case law could move the lines and the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) is also still looking into the case.

In several other European countries, notably in Germany and Finland, actions are also underway to put an end to CumCum.