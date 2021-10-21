four French banks targeted in a case of “tax looting at 140 billion euros”

France and Germany are particularly affected by this tax scheme, revealed by a consortium of international media of which “Le Monde” is part.

A tax scheme on dividends has cost the tax authorities of a dozen countries, including France and Germany, at least 140 billion euros for twenty years, unveiled Thursday, October 21, a consortium of international media, which made part “Le Monde”, which investigated the subject.

The amounts not received by these states, which also include Belgium, are nearly three times higher than the first revelations dating back to 2018 from this group of sixteen media, called “CumEx Files”. The amount, initially estimated at 55 billion euros, has been largely revised upwards, in particular because the revelations of Thursday relate to a longer investigation period, ranging from 2000 to 2020, details the newspaper Le Monde.

Banks in the crosshairs

The consortium’s investigation shows that four French banks, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole via its subsidiary Cacib, were the subject of investigations by the tax administration in 2017 and that these have “accelerated ” these last months.





Crédit Agricole affirms that it “does not offer arrangements to its clients for the purpose of dividend arbitrage nor does it carry out dividend arbitrage transactions for its own account”, but that it conducts hedging transactions. “In compliance with the legal, fiscal and regulatory rules in force”.

The practice of “CumCum”

Mainly targeted in these latest revelations of tax fraud on dividends, the practice known as “CumCum” in financial jargon. This consists of avoiding taxation on dividends which must in principle be paid by foreign holders of shares of listed French companies. To take advantage of the scheme, these owners of shares, small savers or large investment funds, entrust their securities to a bank when the tax is collected, thus avoiding taxation. The banks, for their part, play an intermediary role, while charging a commission from the holders of shares.