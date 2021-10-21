Fournier determining, Ronaldo stunning, boring LOSC: the news of October 21 on a plate

What not to miss between last night and this morning

1. NBA basketball – Fournier with great fanfare

Evan Fournier, god of Madison Square Garden. After two inaugural matches the day before, the NBA kicked off the resumption of its regular season with great fanfare with eleven matches including New York-Boston who kept all their promises: 138-134, two overtime after the suspense and one the French winger who achieved his first by signing 32 points, 4 interceptions and 6 three-point baskets, the last decisive at the end of 2nd overtime. In short, a successful start for him, the former Celtic landed this summer.

Another French competitor this night, Rudy Gobert had no trouble bringing the Utah Jazz to victory against Okhahoma City with a double double whose tricolor pivot has the secret (16 points, 21 rebounds, 1 against).

2. Champions League football – Ronaldo in great shape, Lille in great disarray

Manchester United superhero Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker helped the Red Devils out of an impossible situation by going from 0-2 to 3-2 against Atalanta Bergamo, thanks to a header in the stars of CR7, his 137th goal (a record obviously) in 179 C1 matches. United take the lead in their group, two points ahead of the Italians.

For Lille, on the other hand, the situation is complicated if not impossible. Harmless, unable to revolt, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men did not give themselves the means to force their destiny on Wednesday against Sevilla (0-0), in a boring match as possible. The French champion, however, remains in a position to qualify.

Bayern blast Benfica 4-0

Small but precious Barça success over Kiev 1-0

3. World Track Cycling – France in great harvest

France has successfully entered the world championships, contested in Roubaix. Already two medals in the team events. The team sprint trio took silver behind the Netherlands, again top in an event they have dominated since 2018. The pursuit quartet advanced to the final, scheduled for Thursday, against the favorites Italy and their Filippo Ganna locomotive.

We have also retained for you

Handball – Champions League : Montpellier overpowered the Belarusian club Brest 32-26 Wednesday during the 5th day. Patrice Canayer’s men move up to 2nd place in their group A, two points behind Danish leader Aalborg.

Football – Europa League : Author of a quadruplet, the Zambian striker Patson Daka offered the victory to Leicester (4-3) on the lawn of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday during the third day.

Football – World Cup : Fifa will hold a summit on December 20 to study its controversial proposal for a World Cup every two years, for which it has been campaigning for several weeks, with the 211 national member federations gathered by videoconference.

Rugby : The Saut du Loup stadium, the training ground of the French Stadium, was renamed the Christophe-Dominici stadium, Wednesday during a ceremony in tribute to the former emblematic winger of the XV of France and the Parisian rugby club, who died brutally in November 2020 at the age of 48.

Figure skating : The French Federation of Ice Sports, through its president Nathalie Péchalat, sent a letter to the International Skating Federation after remarks aimed at the sexual orientation of ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron made by a Russian international judge. “For several months, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have been targeted, deplores the FFSG there. “It started on social networks, it is now relayed by the media.”





The catch-up video

This week our Fous du Volant Stéphane Vrignaud and Gilles Della Posta are focusing on the n ° 2 drivers of each team. And it is difficult for the former hopes that are Sergio Pérez, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo to shine behind their leaders … Find the Fous du Volant podcast every Tuesday.

Podcasts of the day

Sofiane Guitoune, Toulouse center guest of Poulain Raffûte : Born in Algiers, it is in Vierzon SAV that he started rugby before going through Brive, Agen, Albi and USAP. In 2014, he put his bags down for 2 years at UBB before joining Stade Toulousain in 2016. What marks me about this guy beyond the very good player he is is that he always has the “smile”, whatever the situation.

Great Stories: Jean Bouin, a French hero: Everyone has heard of Jean Bouin. But no one knows who he really was. The athlete, a legend from another time, marked pre-war French sport with his exploits. The First World War mowed it down in midair. He was 25 years old and had a blazing career ahead of him.

The video of the day

Olympic champion with the French team, Antoine Brizard is a happy passer. , he looks back on the emotions felt in Tokyo, how the title relieved him of a certain pressure and his insanity of which he has the secret. The new player from Piacenza, Italy, also talks about the future of volleyball in France and is already looking ahead to his next goal in blue: the 2022 World Cup next August.

What not to miss today

Football – Europa League : 3rd day of the second European Cup with three posters to follow in particular: Lazio-Marseille at 6.45 p.m., Sparta Prague-Lyon at 9 p.m. and PSV-Monaco at 9 p.m.

> The Lazio – PSG sequence, the Payet and Milik cases: OM at the time of choice?

> Child of the city, mister 100 million: Osimhen, new king in Naples

> After the selection-L1 sequence, Paqueta still on the C3 bridge

> Sulemana, the show is on

Tennis – ATP Moscow: Two French people competing in the 2nd round of the Russian tournament: Adrian Mannarino faces the local Andrey Rublev from 2:30 p.m. and Gilles Simon will challenge the American Mackenzie McDonald in the evening, from 8 p.m.

Handball – Champions League: Big meeting for the PSG which goes on the ground of FC Barcelona from 8:45 pm.

Cycling – Track Worlds: France will play the final of the team pursuit against Italy, Olympic champion in Tokyo with Filippo Ganna as leader. Valentin Tabellion, Thomas Denis, Benjamin Thomas and Thomas Boudat, already credited with second fastest time in qualifying behind Italy, completed the 4 kilometers standing start by beating the French record, their best performance in the 21st century in this event at this level.

Program of the day’s finals from 6.30 p.m.: Men’s team pursuit, Men’s Scratch, Men’s Keirin, Women’s team pursuit, Women’s elimination race

