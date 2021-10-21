Foxconn, Apple’s assembler, unveils its first three electric vehicles

4
Apple’s number one assembler, Foxconn recently launched into the electric vehicle sector with its new dedicated brand Foxtron. This one unveiled three prototypes called Model C, T and E. Not sure that Ford appreciates this usurpation.
January 2020, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), main assembler and supplier of electronic components to Apple, Sony, Samsung, Nintendo, Huawei and others, announces its intention to launch into the electric vehicle. At the time, the Taiwanese manufacturer was in the process of forming a joint venture with automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The objective: to develop and manufacture electric vehicles for the Chinese market, which is qualified as the world’s largest automobile market. But that was before the merger between PSA and the Italian manufacturer.
Instead, he preferred a joint venture with Yulon Motor, a local automaker that manufactures, among other things, licensed Nissan. Added to this is a second joint venture with Thailand’s PTT, an energy company with the intention of manufacturing electric vehicles. More recently, Foxconn bought the production plant of the American start-up Lordstown Motors, which specializes in electric cars.
Other automotive partners include the giant Geely (Volvo Cars, Polestar, etc.), Fisker and Byton, whose collaboration is not going as planned. In the year 2020, Foxconn invested around $ 355 million in the development of the electric car. These investments are expected to increase over the next two years, the company said.
Today, the firm takes a new step by unveiling three prototypes (manufactured by Yulon Motor), during the event “Hon Hai Tech Day”, badged Foxtron, the new automotive entity of Foxconn, it seems.
A luxury sedan, an SUV and a bus
On the menu, a high-end sedan (Model E), an SUV (Model C) and a bus (Model T). The sedan was designed jointly with the Italian design studio Pininfarina. It has a generous and bright interior (panoramic glass roof) with two independent passenger seats, separated by a central console incorporating a large screen. Note that like the Volvo XC90, the right front seat can be folded down, allowing the rear passenger to extend their legs.
Foxconn obliges, the interior is encircled with digital screens of all kinds. The technical sheet mentions a power of 552 kW (740 hp), a 0 to 100 km / h reached in 2.8 and a range of 750 km. Foxconn does not mention the battery capacity or the cycle over which the autonomy was measured. As for the price, it would be around € 300,000.
The SUV, which is based on the in-house platform, stands out with its carbon fiber engine cover (Cx of 0.27) and its headlight ramp, the design of which is reminiscent of the first Nissan Murano. Rather elegant, the Model C is 4.64 m long with a wheelbase of 2.86 m. It can accommodate up to 7 people, like a certain Tesla Model Y. No known power, but a 0 to 100 km / h shot in 3.8 s and an announced range of 700 km. Here too, the data should be taken in the conditional. We are announcing a price of around € 25,000.
Finally, the Model T, described as “elegant city bus”, is classified in the category of 12 meters. If the carrying capacity is not known, a range of 400 km is announced for a maximum speed of 120 km / h. According to Hon Hai, this bus should meet the standards set by the Taiwanese Transport Authority (FTA). It will enter service in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung from 2022, if it passes the examination of the Ministry of Transport, said Deputy Premier Shen Jong-chin.
If Foxtron (Foxconn) intends to delegate the manufacture of its electric vehicles to Yulan Motor, it will however have to settle the name of its models as quickly as possible. One thinks in particular of “Model E” and “Model T” which belong to Ford. We remember that Tesla got slapped on the fingers by Ford when he wanted to use “Model E” for his third vehicle after the Model S and X. Finally, Tesla opted for “Model 3” …