Foxconn, Apple’s assembler, unveils its first three electric vehicles

4

Apple’s number one assembler, Foxconn recently launched into the electric vehicle sector with its new dedicated brand Foxtron. This one unveiled three prototypes called Model C, T and E. Not sure that Ford appreciates this usurpation.

January 2020, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), main assembler and supplier of electronic components to Apple, Sony, Samsung, Nintendo, Huawei and others, announces its intention to launch into the electric vehicle. At the time, the Taiwanese manufacturer was in the process of forming a joint venture with automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The objective: to develop and manufacture electric vehicles for the Chinese market, which is qualified as the world’s largest automobile market. But that was before the merger between PSA and the Italian manufacturer.

Recommended article:

Instead, he preferred a joint venture with Yulon Motor, a local automaker that manufactures, among other things, licensed Nissan. Added to this is a second joint venture with Thailand’s PTT, an energy company with the intention of manufacturing electric vehicles. More recently, Foxconn bought the production plant of the American start-up Lordstown Motors, which specializes in electric cars.

Recommended article:

Other automotive partners include the giant Geely (Volvo Cars, Polestar, etc.), Fisker and Byton, whose collaboration is not going as planned. In the year 2020, Foxconn invested around $ 355 million in the development of the electric car. These investments are expected to increase over the next two years, the company said.

Today, the firm takes a new step by unveiling three prototypes (manufactured by Yulon Motor), during the event “Hon Hai Tech Day”, badged Foxtron, the new automotive entity of Foxconn, it seems.

A luxury sedan, an SUV and a bus

On the menu, a high-end sedan (Model E), an SUV (Model C) and a bus (Model T). The sedan was designed jointly with the Italian design studio Pininfarina. It has a generous and bright interior (panoramic glass roof) with two independent passenger seats, separated by a central console incorporating a large screen. Note that like the Volvo XC90, the right front seat can be folded down, allowing the rear passenger to extend their legs.