France assumes the asymmetry of this computer struggle for influence

“Win the war before the war”. This is the mantra of the new chief of staff of the armed forces. Beyond the formula which strikes the spirits, General Thierry Burkhard naturally has in mind the hybrid operations carried out by adversaries of France (States, terrorist organizations, mercenaries, individuals …), which do not cross the line for all that. yellow line of armed conflict. This hybrid war is played out among other things every day on the internet in general, and more particularly on social networks, or new forms of conflict and confrontation appear. It’s the famous war informational.

“The border between competition and confrontation, which made it possible to distinguish the time of peace (…) crisis (…) war, is now deeply diluted. It leaves room for multiple gray areas where, under the guise of asymmetry or hybridity, actions of influence, nuisance or even intimidation are deployed, which could degenerate “, explained in February 2020, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron.

“When used wisely, the weapon of information can win without fighting”, confirmed Wednesday the Minister of the Armies Florence Parly, who presented the action of the armies in the field of the computer fight of influence (L2I). A fight intended primarily for the external theaters of operation (OPEX) in which the French armies are present, in particular in the Sahel and the Levant. The L2I carried out by the armed forces complements the vigilance and protection service against foreign digital interference (Viginum,), which is a national agency for the fight against the manipulation of information placed with the Secretary General of Defense and national security (SGDSN).



“In 2014, around 46,000 Daesh-related accounts were identified. the accounts linked to this propaganda, explained the Minister of the Armed Forces in her speech on Wednesday. Daesh’s propaganda has been clearly weakened by the combination of our actions, as well as those of our allies, but I would also like to mention the efforts that have were made so that the operators of social networks realize their responsibilities and, they too, assume them “.

An assumed asymmetry

Unlike many other countries, which are participating discreetly in this war, France has decided to publicly announce that it will equip itself with a military doctrine of computer warfare influence to legally frame the operations of the French army in this type of conflict. “For each operation, rules operational engagement (ROE) are developed in order to define the circumstances and conditions in which L2I operations can be implemented, taking into account the

political constraints and goals, operational and legal they must answer “, specifies the ministry.

“There are things we will not do. We as a democracy have limits and we will apply ethical standards.”, assured the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Clearly, France immediately assumes the asymmetry of information warfare. Pas question in particular for the ministry to transgress in time of peace the charter from Nations united and the principle of non-interference. “It is not possible, for example, to influence foreign electoral processes”, explains the ministry. The ministry will not do either “manipulation of information”, for example using the media, and will not broadcast “intentionally false information”.

High-level recruitments



This decision to put in place a doctrine of computer influence struggle is the fruit of a long reflection by the Ministry of the Armed Forces, which culminated in the updating of the strategic review. French armies “will operate in an environmentdigital and infomentally presenting more and more risks and opportunities, in which it will be necessary to be able to work both defensive and offensive postures “, had assured the Ministry of the Armed Forces in this strategic document. This permanent shadow struggle must be used to counter, even to respond to attacks on social networks, which can be devastating for the legitimacy of France in a country where its armies intervene. This war in the realm of instantaneity requires extremely rapid counterattacks so as not to be overwhelmed by a tweet or a post carrying “fake news” which goes viral.







“When social networks amplify conspiracy theories and help spread the idea – absurd as well as false – that the vaccine consists of implanting 5G chips to monitor the population, then the conclusion is clear: yes, disinformation kills” , recalled Florence Parly.



The computer struggle for defensive and offensive influence, which the ministry did not discover either with the establishment of this doctrine, will be based on the cyber defense capabilities of the armed forces, and in particular the new army of cybersoldiers. The French army is trying to recruit for the L2I of very varied and high-level skills: specialists in the informational and cognitive environment, including digital marketing specialists, linguists, infographists, psychologists, sociologists, who join the fighters of the armies.

Besides, “mastery of the digital information field requires the maintenance of knowledge at the best state of the art in technical fields”, stressed the ministry. The ability to monitor networks, detect content and analyze an environment is linked to specific tools that are constantly evolving, using technologies for mass information processing (big data) and artificial intelligence.. Finally, countering an informational attack requires both the ability to

detect, characterize it and, to counter it, coordinate actions if necessary

military, diplomatic and interiore, with the contribution of companies specializing in

digital. The armies will rely in particular on the tool “essential” of the Ministry of the Interior Pharos (Platform for harmonization, analysis, cross-checking and guidance of reports). The Pharos team communicates with major platforms such as Facebook or Twitter, to which it regularly requests the deletion of content or accounts.

