France is back on the podium, Belgium is shaking

Good news for the French team! His success in the Nations League allows the men of Didier Deschamps to regain their place on the podium of the FIFA ranking published this Thursday. Karim Benzema’s partners, who beat Belgium and then Spain, now have 1779.24 points.

The Red Devils, fourth in the Nations League, still remain first, with 1,832.33 points. But their lead melted. Brazil, very successful during the qualifiers for the South America Zone for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is on their heels, with 1820.36 points. Italy, 4th (1750.52), and England, 5th (1750.16), are neck and neck.

Uruguay tumbles

Another major change in this top 10, La Roja, an unfortunate finalist in the Nations League, gained a place (7th), passing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. Simon Kjaer’s Denmark is still well established in 10th position. In the rest of the ranking, we will highlight the fall of Uruguay.





Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani’s Celeste, held in check by Colombia and then beaten by Argentina and Brazil in October, lost three places, falling to 15th position. Finally, we note the strongest increases of the month, to the credit of Indonesia (165th) and New Zealand (111th), which took 10 places each.

The FIFA ranking as of October 21, 2021: