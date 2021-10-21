France on the podium, the first place of Belgium threatened

France is back on the podium of the Fifa ranking published this Thursday by the international body. Belgium remains number 1 but its throne is seriously threatened by Brazil.

The France team only left the podium in the FIFA ranking for one month. Relegated to fourth place in September, the Blues regained third place (1779.24 points) in the updated October version, this Thursday.

Didier Deschamps’ men gleaned 24.93 points thanks to their title in the League of Nations and their success against Belgium (3-2), then Spain (2-1) in the semi-finals and finals. The good progress of the French ejects England from the podium. The Three Lions (now fifth) are even doubled by Italy (fourth), third in the League of Nations.

Despite its two defeats in October, Belgium retains its first place, occupied since 2018. But the throne of the Red Devils (1832 points) vacillates since Brazil, second, fell 12 lengths behind the Belgians. The Seleçao even had the opportunity to recover first place but the draw against Colombia (0-0) deprived it of it.





At the top of the table, Spain gains a place (seventh, +1) at the expense of Portugal (eighth, -1). Germany gets closer to the Top 10 (12th, +2) and overtakes the United States (13th).

The Blues have an appointment in November to validate their ticket for the 2022 World Cup

The France team now has an appointment in November to play its last two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. A victory against Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 13 (8:45 p.m.) will even formalize their presence in Qatar in 2022. The meeting, initially planned for the Stade de France, was relocated to the Parc des Princes due to maintenance work carried out by SNCF on its networks. Hugo Lloris’ teammates will have a final trip to Finland on November 16 (8:45 p.m. in Helsinki).