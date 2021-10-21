Francis Cabrel in a relationship with Mariette since he was 17: rare photos of the couple

When it comes to private life, Francis Cabrel is definitely a happy man. In a relationship with Mariette for more than fifty years, the singer of 67 years – present this Thursday, October 21, 2021 in A day with Brassens on France 3 – lives a perfect love story. An idyll that began in 1970, when he was 17 years old, during a village festival in Buzet-sur-Baïse.

A beautiful romance which, after four years, materialized in a marriage. From this union, the two lovers gave birth to their daughters, Aurélie (34 years old) and Manon (30 years old). Without forgetting the young Thiu (16 years old), adopted when she was only three months old. But while the singer’s career has propelled him to the top of the charts, Mariette Cabrel (Darjot, her real name) also has a very busy professional life.





An interior designer by profession, the mother runs her own shop in Lot-et-Garonne. In addition, the latter is also in charge of a real estate company, but also of the music label Chandelle Productions! A very diverse professional life which testifies to all his talents. In an interview with our colleagues from Gala in 2012, the singer’s biographer had also poured out Mariette’s crucial role within her family. Very invested in her husband’s career, the mother has done everything “so that Francis can get rid of domestic chores as much as possible“, so that he devotes himself”body and soul to music and writing.“

A lifestyle very punctuated by the career of her husband, but which may nevertheless be much calmer in the future. As Francis Cabrel recalled during an interview with the Parisian, on October 18, his next tour – scheduled for 2022 – will probably be his last. “Je questions me like [Jean-Jacques Goldman] not to do the album and the tour too much. I made fourteen albums, several thousand concerts, there is still a repetitive effect“, he explained daily. And to conclude:”For me, it’s soon.“