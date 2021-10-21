François Hollande “will vote” Anne Hidalgo out of “socialist” loyalty

The former President of the Republic wished to defend the candidacy of the mayor of Paris, without momentum in public opinion.

His choice is made. Guest of France 5, as part of the presentation of his book, Confront, the former President of the Republic François Hollande announced that he would slip an Anne Hidalgo ballot into the ballot box during the presidential election. “I am a socialist, I am constant in my commitments, I have never changed, I have never varied, I have always been a social democrat aware that for the left to win it was necessary that it had a PS that be strong and daring, launches the former head of state. There is a socialist candidacy, Anne Hidalgo, I am a socialist … it’s a fairly easy syllogism, so I will vote for Anne Hidalgo.“

An announcement that clarifies a political position that was previously ambiguous. In an interview with Le Parisien on Wednesday, François Hollande asserted that if he had not “Need to feed” a face-to-face ambition, “today there is a candidacy for the socialist party and it is that of Anne Hidalgo.“Do not rule anything out for” tomorrow “, in plain language.





Since the announcement of his candidacy on September 12, the campaign of the mayor of Paris is slipping in the polls – between 5% and 5.5% of the votes according to the latest Ifop Fiducial poll for Le Figaro and LCI -, while not finding much echo on the left. In all cases, Anne Hidalgo is overtaken by the leader of France Insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Yannick Jadot, who wears the colors of EELV.

Anne Hidalgo “must be a socialist”

Wednesday evening, François Hollande wanted to provide his support in the face of an increasingly mocked candidacy : “She had the courage to be a candidate, it was not so easy, she must now present her project (…) and finally, she must be a socialist.“According to the former head of state,”which will make the difference in this presidential campaign (…). it is serious.“

In his interview with Parisian, the former first secretary of the socialist party does not hesitate to stick out his claws against his camp. The PS “has been in excuse and erasure rather than in affirmation and proposition», He retorts. As for the candidatures which multiply on the left, they “are Lilliputian“. And “are engaged in battles as microcholine as they are microscopic. “