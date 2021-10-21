Free slaughters the price of its Freebox Revolution fiber package!

Fiber at a low price is today! Indeed, Free is currently offering a promotion of more than 50% on one of its flagship offers with the Freebox Revolution. ADSL or Fiber, choose your weapons and take advantage of this offer for less than 20 € per month!

Fiber Free: price drop for the Freebox Revolution!

This box from Free has everything to please: storage, an integrated blu-ray player, unlimited calls in France, to the overseas departments and landlines of more than 110 destinations and of course, the possibility of being able to take advantage of one of the best connection of the moment: fiber!

Test your eligibility for the Freebox Revolution

Very good opportunity to get started with this Free subscription which goes from nearly 45 € per month to just 19 € and with the same advantages! Indeed, this subscription includes the Internet in fiber or ADSL version, telephony and television.







Thanks to this, you will be able to benefit from a connection to all of your sites and your content at an ultra competitive price! With this package, you have access to the TV by Canal program, a box containing a blu ray player and 250 GB of storage.

And no worries about changing operator, Free will reimburse you up to € 100 on your cancellation fees. Basically, if you want to finally switch to Fiber, you want to benefit from a nice discount on your subscription and that this will allow you to subscribe to services like Netflix or Prime Video at the best price!

So you can enjoy the most popular programs of the moment in one place! Squid Game, Ligue 1 or even the Witcher, all of this will be within your reach with the Freebox Revolution!

And gaming is no exception! Indeed, there is a connection that can go up to 1 Gbit / s in downstream speed and 600 Mbit / s in upstream speed. ! This means that you can just as much enjoy PS Now on your PS5 as you can broadcast your Live Twitch with this fiber connection!

Test your eligibility for the Freebox Revolution