Freida Pinto got married in secret

Freida Pinto has revealed that she was quietly married several months ago.

The good news is mounting for Freida Pinto. The one who is currently expecting her first child revealed this week on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show that she was secretly married. Invited on October 20, 2021 in the show, the 37-year-old actress explained that she and her companion Cory Tran had said “yes” during the confinement during a small ceremony without pretensions. As a reminder, the couple announced their engagement in 2019.

“It was absolutely perfect”

“We’re already married!” Freida Pinto told Kelly Clarkson when she asked her where she was in planning the wedding. “It’s a very romantic story, if you want to know it all. When we got engaged we thought we were going to have the most magical wedding in the world, but the Covid has arrived, and it is still there. We quickly realized that we were going to spend our whole lives trying to organize our wedding, without ever taking action. So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim (a sports hall in the south of Los Angeles, editor’s note). I didn’t want to have an ulcer while planning my wedding. It was perfect. It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we went home and took a nap, ”she said.





Freida Pinto and Cory Tran, a 35-year-old photographer, were first seen together in public in 2018. The pregnancy of the actress of “Slumdog Millionaire” was formalized last June. Childbirth is scheduled for this fall.

