French arbitration boss pleads guilty after PSG-Angers

Pascal Garibian admitted an arbitration error following the controversial penalty obtained by PSG against Angers (2-1) last Friday.

The penalty awarded by Mr. Dechepy to Paris Saint-Germain against Angers last Friday (2-1) caused a lot of ink to flow. Tied, the Angevins then achieve a sacred performance at the Parc des Princes. But in the 87th minute of play, the match turned into a nightmare. On a Parisian attack, Mauro Icardi takes the ball back with his head which is illegally deflected from the hand by Pierrick Capelle. Mr. Dechepy points to the penalty spot. A contentious decision since Romain Thomas is pushed voluntarily by Mauro Icardi just before the center. Despite the use of VAR, the decision does not change and anger the visitors.

Asked about RMC Sport this Wednesday, Pascal Garibian the boss of the French arbitration recognized the error of the VAR in this decision.





“The video assistant, and he is the first unfortunate one, has been embarked on a tunnel effect. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part. “

Pascal Garibian took the opportunity to add that “factually“, The referees are at” –20% errors” and “75% of erroneous errors have been corrected“, that is “so many controversies in less“.

“PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day», He confided.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Behind the scenes of the Parisian victory against the SCO