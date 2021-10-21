Fuel price: Jean Castex at 8 p.m. on TF1 this Thursday to announce the system put in place

By Laurent P. Posted on October 21, 2021 at 5:19 pm

Faced with soaring fuel prices, impacting all motorists, the government said Tuesday, October 19, 2021 that a “fair and efficient” device should be announced by the end of the week. An announcement which, according to AFP, must be made by Jean Castex this Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m. on TF1. Fuel check for the most modest, lower taxes … We take stock of the possible announcements!

Will it be a fuel check ? Of a lower taxes ? The government announced Tuesday, October 19, 2021 that a device “fair and efficient“making it possible to compensate for the increase in fuel price was going to be announced “by the end of the week“. And AFP to specify that these announcements will be made this Thursday, October 21 by the Prime Minister Jean Castex, at 8 p.m. on TF1.

Two avenues – namely a fuel check for the most modest households and certain professionals, or a reduction in fuel taxes – which the government has looked into, which is still hesitant about the decision to be taken. “It’s not about inventing a gas plant, it has to be simple“, explained Wednesday, October 20 Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson, at the end of the Council of Ministers.

What are the advantages of both? Concerning fuel check, this would make it possible to better target the users who need it the most and to save money. In any case, this was explained by the Minister of the Economy on Monday, October 18, Bruno the Mayor, which indicated to prefer each fuel, on the model of the energy check, the reduction in taxes leading to substantial expenditure on an economy already fragile due to the crisis. And to continue by explaining that a drop of a cent is “half a billion euros“less in the state coffers.





On the other hand, a device that is quite complex to set up and apply, this one requiring to define a resource cap and subsequently identify the beneficiaries. The government does not have “a database of people who need their cars to go to work“, thus indicated, for its part, Barbara pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition. Another problem linked to this type of device: avoid “that some, for threshold issues, feel excluded“a few months before the presidential elections, in particular”the upper middle classes“, explains a government source to our colleagues from Franceinfo. And to continue: “We don’t want, after the ‘yellow vests’, to have a white-collar demonstration“.

About the lower taxes on fuel, this is particularly popular in the public opinion, but costs the State too much. “Passing the VAT from 20% to 5.5% on gas, electricity and fuels, as some candidates propose, would cost 13 billion euros in a full year, including 10 billion euros only on gasoline“, thus indicates the Ministry of the Economy. TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products), which represent “the fourth state tax revenue behind VAT, income tax and corporate tax“, specify our colleagues from Franceinfo. It is therefore difficult to do without it, especially in a period of crisis when the economy remains fragile. A device that also does not allow “specifically target the most modest audiences“, according to a government source.

A complex decision, therefore, and announcements that should arrive very quickly.