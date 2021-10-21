Fuel prices: check, lower taxes … why is the government taking so long to make announcements?

By the end of the week, the government is due to make announcements about soaring fuel prices. This Wednesday, October 20, Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, was the guest of BFMTV to discuss the subject.

The fuel check, “the most efficient solution”? This is in any case the opinion of Bruno Le Maire, invited to our colleagues from BFMTV this Wednesday, October 20.

The fuel voucher is both the fairest and the most efficient solution from an environmental point of view,

commented the Minister of the Economy on BFMTV. This confirms his recent comments on Europe 1.

Bruno Le Maire on fuel prices: “I am more in favor of a device such as the fuel check rather than a reduction in taxation (…) It is very expensive: 1 cent reduction per liter of fuel is is half a billion euros “# Europe1 pic.twitter.com/gtvzmiE6Yo – Europe 1 ud83c udfa7 ud83c udf0d ud83d udcfb (@ Europe1) October 18, 2021

The government said on Tuesday (October 19th) that it would announce “by the end of the week“a” fair and efficient “device to help consumers faced with soaring prices at the pump.

For the moment, no final decision has been communicated. Why is the government hesitating between a check for the poorest and lower taxes? Why does he take so long to express himself? We take stock.





Why does the fuel check seem complicated to implement?

This is the solution favored by the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, on the model of the energy check which was distributed to nearly 6 million low-income households.

This should only concern the most modest households. Now it appears complicated to define a resource cap, but also to identify the people who have to take their car to work.

The executive is struggling to put in place such a device since it does not have no “a database of people who need their cars to go to work”, explained the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili.

Another problem, and not the least: the possible feeling of exclusion felt by the non-beneficiaries of this fuel check, which is not insignificant in the run-up to the presidential election.

What are the problems with lowering taxes?

This tax reduction is indeed “very expensive”, according to the Ministry of the Economy.

A drop of one cent per liter represents half a billion euros in lost revenue for the State, reveal our colleagues from franceinfo.

Another drawback put forward by our colleagues: it “does not allow the most modest audiences to be specifically targeted”. And it would affect all motorists, including owners of large cars and very fuel-hungry SUVs.

Bruno Le Maire, for his part, declared this Wednesday on BFMTV: “If you lower taxes by 10 billion euros in 2022, I do not imagine that another majority or our majority in 2023 will raise them. Out of 10 years it is not 10 billion that you will spend but it is 100 billion euros. “