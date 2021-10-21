Fuel prices in Montpellier: where to find the cheapest gas station?

Faced with soaring gasoline prices, it is worth choosing your station. Overview.

How much to pay to refuel, when prices explode? In Montpellier and the surrounding area, whether for diesel, SP98, SP95-E10, the cheapest prices are currently found at the Saint-Aunès de Leclerc hyper.

For a full 50-liter diesel, at € 1.48 per liter, it will still cost € 74. Against 83 € for the same quantity of diesel, at the Dyneff Marché station, to take just one example, where the liter is well above, at 1.66 €. Or € 9 more for the full tank, a significant difference.

Our card gives you an idea of ​​the final invoice at the checkout.

Leclerc at cost price

Prices are cheaper in this large retail chain because of a clearly displayed company policy. Since Monday, October 18, and until the end of the month, the Leclerc brand has decided to reduce its margin to offer gasoline at cost price. The operation is offered in its 713 service stations. In a press release, Michel-Edouard Leclerc strongly urges the state to reduce taxes, which, he recalls, “represent 60% of a full”.





If the differences from one pump to another are significant, as our infographic above shows, it is because the price of gasoline is fixed freely, according to the rules of competition. The site of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, also offers a breakdown of the price of fuel, interesting to see more clearly.

Soaring prices

On a liter of SP 95 worth € 1.50: the cost of crude oil is € 0.5025 / L; transport and distribution costs amount to 0.105 € / L; the refining margin, at 0.036 € / L; taxation weighs 57.1% in the price of a liter of SP 95 at the pump, ie 16.4% VAT, and 40.7% TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products).

Before going to the pump, our map which lists the fuel prices in service stations in Montpellier and its immediate surroundings on Tuesday, gives you an idea of ​​the final bill at the checkout. Particularly interesting data to have in mind at the moment, in view of the surge in prices… Reminiscent of November 2018, at the time of the yellow vests crisis. On average, the liter was then 20 cents… less.