Fuel theft: “When I came back, I saw my cap on my tank”

ACTS OF MALICIOUSNESS – For several weeks, gasoline prices at the pump have exploded in France. Fuel thefts have started to follow this increase, as evidenced by this report from TF1 20H.

It is a mishap that more and more drivers are experiencing. With the increase in prices at the pump, fuel theft is becoming more frequent. If this phenomenon is not new, it has multiplied in recent weeks, as it had already done three years ago. Christophe Touron, who recently had 200 liters of fuel siphoned off, testifies at the microphone of TF1: “I went to eat at a restaurant in a parking lot. And when I came back, I saw my cap on my fuel tank. I had been taken quite a bit of gas.”, he says in the 20H report at the top of this article.

All the info on Soaring energy prices

To deal with these acts of delinquency, several company managers do not hesitate to take additional precautions. Nicolas Guyamier, director of the transport and logistics group “Guyamier”, for example has already secured certain infrastructures to counter thieves. “This site is completely closed”, he says. “As soon as night falls, it lights up automatically. There is video surveillance everywhere and external alarms”.

Thousands of euros in repairs

But on the outside, the trucks remain vulnerable. Anti-siphoning devices have their limit. “This is a first constraint to simply avoid theft of fuel. But we must not go much further, by caulking the caps, otherwise they (thieves, editor’s note) pierce the reservoirs “, emphasizes the boss. “Breakdown and towing cost thousands of euros each time”, he specifies. Therefore, some drivers do not hesitate to change their driving habits. “Most of the time, we continue to drive at night. When we take breaks, we go to secure stations”, explains for example to TF1 Thomas Gaudu, operations manager in Lacassagne transport.

Read also Rising gasoline and diesel prices: towards a fuel check?

The exploding diesel and gasoline prices will they revive the networks of yellow vests?

Today, a tank can be siphoned off very quickly, provided you have the right equipment. 500 liters can be collected in just 30 seconds. If some steal such volumes, others see smaller and are satisfied with a few cans. Whatever the case, road professionals expect to see more theft attempts before the end of the year holidays.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Storm Aurora: 250,000 homes without electricity, trains severely disrupted Storm Aurora: what awaits you tonight and this night from Brittany to Paris Storm Aurora: a “mini-tornado” hits a town in Finistère and destroys a house Murder of Gabby Petito: “human remains” found near belongings of her fiance on the run EXCLUSIVE – Maëlys affair: wedding guests where Nordahl Lelandais kidnapped the girl testify

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.