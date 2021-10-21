Garibian’s harsh response to Germain’s criticism of the referees’ attitude

After the criticisms of Valère Germain on the behavior of the referees, compared to “cowboys” by the Montpellier striker, the technical director of refereeing Pascal Garibian defended his profession on Wednesday in “Rothen ignites” on RMC.

Are the referees “cowboys”? “Robots” with whom dialogue is impossible, as Valère Germain thinks? Unsurprisingly, Pascal Garibian does not share this point of view. Invited this Wednesday of the show “Rothen ignites”, the technical director of the refereeing responded to the Montpellier striker, who pushed a big rant on Sunday against the attitude of Florent Batta, who was on the whistle during the victory of the MHSC against Lens (1-0).

“I take issue with the fact that there would be no dialogue between the players and the referees. There can be times of frustration and incomprehension. But when a referee is surrounded by three or four players, it is not conducive to an exchange. There is dialogue on the whole. We analyzed this Montpellier-Lens match, it was complicated for the referee, with a certain number of actions of pressure. There was difficulty in having serenity, “Garibian reacted to RMC. Reassembled, Germain proposed as a solution to equip Ligue 1 referees with open microphones so that everyone could hear their discussions with the players.





“There is great mutual respect in general”

“Referees don’t need microphones to gain respect. Audio is not a tool to strengthen the authority of referees. There is too much contestation in football. Players respect the referee in their large majority. Valère Germain implicates an arbitrator. That day, we were in the viewing center. Everything is listened to, everything is recorded. This arbitrator was not disagreeable at any time. Let’s avoid going to trial. ‘registered in false on this questioning “, commented Garibian.

“All the exchanges are analyzed. There is a great mutual respect in general. When there are abuses, they are sanctioned. That we make the use of microphones for more pedagogy and transparency, so that the spectators understand better certain decisions, why not. (…) As leader of French refereeing, I say that we should not generalize. We analyze the matches of Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and National. Yes, we need dialogue , but the referees do not have to justify themselves permanently “, supported the boss of the French arbitration.