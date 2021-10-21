Gas prices blocked for the whole of 2022

Jean Castex, on the 20h TF1 set, extended his “tariff shield” applied to gas.

The government has decided to block the price of gas until the end of 2022, the Prime Minister has warned.

“We blocked gas prices and limited the January increase to 4%, the rest we will do our business, said Jean Castex. The block will affect the whole of 2022.”

The tariff shield, announced at the end of September, was initially to apply until April, the expected date of the peak in gas prices before a decline.

Price smoothing

On September 30, the Prime Minister announced that the government would lower taxes on gas to allow tariffs to be blocked, up at the end of last month by nearly 12.6%.





Regulated tariffs were thus to be blocked during the winter, before experiencing a logical drop in the spring, with the end of heating. The executive would then have passed on part of the losses suffered by distributors during the winter on consumers, by raising taxes. All of this makes it possible to smooth the price of gas throughout the year.

Jean Castex had already prepared a possible extension of the device: he had announced on October 5 his intention “to lower the specific taxes which weigh on the price of gas”, in the event of durably high tariffs in 2022.

Regarding electricity prices, the Prime Minister did not specify any change from the plan announced in September. Matignon wants to lower a tax to make it possible to contain to a maximum of 4% the expected increase of 12% in February. The regulated price of electricity is only changed twice a year, unlike those of gas which are reviewed monthly.