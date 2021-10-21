Genesio really plays the young card

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: Julien Stéphan’s assessment in figures

The Stade Rennais is gradually changing in size. As his results in Ligue 1 attest. And as his professional group confirms it week after week. While tomorrow at 6:45 p.m., a trip to Slovenia, to face the formation of Mura, Bruno Genesio, the Rennes coach, has decided to call on twenty-two players.

No Jérémy Doku, nor Jérémy Gélin, packages. Loïc Badé is suspended. And we especially note the presence of the bottle class with the presence of Andy Diouf (18 years old) and Mathys Tel (16 years old). It remains to be seen whether the two players, depending on the evolution of the match no doubt, will manage to grab some playing time.