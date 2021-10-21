More

    Genesio really plays the young card

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: Julien Stéphan’s assessment in figures

    The Stade Rennais is gradually changing in size. As his results in Ligue 1 attest. And as his professional group confirms it week after week. While tomorrow at 6:45 p.m., a trip to Slovenia, to face the formation of Mura, Bruno Genesio, the Rennes coach, has decided to call on twenty-two players.

    No Jérémy Doku, nor Jérémy Gélin, packages. Loïc Badé is suspended. And we especially note the presence of the bottle class with the presence of Andy Diouf (18 years old) and Mathys Tel (16 years old). It remains to be seen whether the two players, depending on the evolution of the match no doubt, will manage to grab some playing time.

    to summarize

    Tomorrow, Stade Rennais will play the Liguye Europa conference with a trip to Slovenia to meet Mura’s team there. Faced with certain absences, Bruno Genesio, the coach of the SRFC, appealed to the young people. Very young, even.

    Benjamin Danet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThese factors that could drive mortgage rates higher in the coming months
    Next articleClara Dupont-Monod wins the 2021 Landerneau Readers’ Prize

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC