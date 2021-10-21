Gérald Darmanin announces new measures to facilitate filing

Mr. Darmanin confirmed the launch of an experiment to take complaints outside the walls of the police station or the gendarmerie, if the victims so wish. GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / AFP

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced, Thursday, October 21, new measures to facilitate the filing of complaints for domestic violence or rape, in response to women denouncing the poor reception in the police stations.

Two years after the Grenelle on domestic violence, a great mobilization that should lead to better combat this scourge, testimonies questioning the reception of victims of domestic violence or rape in certain police stations have multiplied on social networks in recent weeks under the hashtag #double penalty. At the origin of this movement, the story that went viral of a young woman claiming to be a victim of rape and who would have been asked if she “Had enjoyed”, when filing a complaint at the Montpellier police station.

“The way people are received (…) are very good, in very difficult conditions for the police officers and the gendarmes in front of the explosion of complaints “, estimated during a trip to Avignon Mr. Darmanin, according to whom “190,000 complaints” are monitored annually. But he recognized that“There are still difficulties here and there, sometimes for lack of training”, while underlining the important efforts made in this area.

“There are still a number of things to remember, because we can always improve, and in particular the fact that the lawyer is authorized in any event when filing a complaint and that it is obvious that complaints must be taken at any time of the day or night ”, added the minister during a press point at the Avignon police station.

“The quality of treatment of these facts must be a priority”, he insisted, this time with the delegate minister responsible for citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, in a telegram addressed to the prefects and of which Agence France-Presse (AFP) was informed on Thursday. “This presence of the lawyer is not obligatory but [elle] can in no case be refused by the police and gendarmerie ”, they specified in this document, where they formulate several recommendations.





A complaint system at the hospital

This clarification “Should allow victims to lodge a complaint under better conditions”, reacted Rachel-Flore Pardo who, with a hundred other lawyers, has mobilized in recent weeks on this issue. “This is a first step, which we welcome, but it is not enough because our fight is that this right is expressly enshrined in the code of criminal procedure”, added her colleague Karen Noblinski.

“The examination in a medico-judicial unit must be systematically considered when a victim comes forward to denounce facts of sexual abuse and information on psychological care must be given”, also recommended the ministers. Information is also requested “Regular” of the victim on the progress of the procedure, and to the hierarchy to ensure the “Good level of experience” police and gendarmes for “Taking charge of and conducting hearings”.

Mr. Darmanin confirmed the launch of an experiment to take complaints outside the walls of the police station or the gendarmerie, if the victims so wish, in Vaucluse, Pas-de-Calais, Haute-Corse, Sarthe and several Parisian districts. In these areas, “The gendarmes and the police will go to other people’s homes, to the person’s home, to a friend of this person, or to a town hall, or to a law firm, to take the complaint on the spot and not only in a police station “, he detailed. A hospital complaint system is already being tested.

Several testimonies have implicated in recent weeks the central police station of Montpellier. “We ask rape victims if they have enjoyed” Where “We explain to them that a person who has been drinking is necessarily consenting”, denounced the feminist activist Anna Toumazoff. Mr. Darmanin announced that he had received the report from the central director of public security, whom he had asked to investigate. He clarified that he will hold a meeting with her on Monday. “To study possible dysfunctions”.

In 2020, 102 women died from the beatings of their spouses or ex-spouses, according to figures released in early August by the Interior Ministry