Gérald Darmanin announces new measures

The minister wants to facilitate the filing of complaints for domestic violence or rape, in response to women who denounce the poor reception in police stations under the name “double sentence“.

Gérald Darmanin announced on Thursday new measures to facilitate the filing of complaints for domestic violence or rape, in response to women who denounce the poor reception in police stations under the term “double sentence“. The presence of a lawyer alongside women who would like it cannot be refused to them, notably underlined the Minister of the Interior and the Minister Delegate, Marlène Schiappa, in a telegram addressed to the prefects and of which AFP was aware. . “The quality of treatment of these facts must be a priority“, Underline the ministers in this document, where they formulate several recommendations.

Read alsoA tragic wave of domestic violence

Gérald Darmanin will develop these new measures during a trip this Thursday to Avignon and Carpentras. The ministers explain in their telegram that a “victim of a criminal offense, regardless of the offense she intends to denounce, may be accompanied by her lawyer if she so wishes when filing a complaint“. “This presence of the lawyer is not compulsory but can in no case be refused by the police and gendarmerie services.“. This clarification is welcome, as it “should allow victims to lodge a complaint under better conditions, from the next few days», Responded to AFP Me Rachel-Flore Pardo who, with a hundred other lawyers, has mobilized in recent weeks on this issue.

” It’s a first step, but it’s not enough “

“This is a first step, which we welcome, but it is not enough because our fight is for this right to be expressly enshrined in the Code of Criminal Procedure.Added her colleague Karen Noblinski. Victims must also be able to be received “at any time of the day or night“In a police station or a gendarmerie if these places are open to the public and”in premises favoring confidentiality and serenity», Specified to the prefects Gérald Darmanin and Marlène Schiappa. “Examination in a medico-judicial unit should be systematically considered when a victim comes forward to denounce acts of sexual abuse.»And information on psychological care must be given.





Read alsoDomestic violence: too slow implementation of protective measures

Information is also requested “regular“Of the victim of the progress of the procedure, and to the hierarchy to ensure”good level of experience“Police and gendarmes for”taking charge of and conducting hearings“. Gérald Darmanin, who announced last week an experiment in taking complaints outside the walls of the police station or the gendarmerie, specifies where it will be carried out: “Vaucluse, Pas-de-Calais, Haute-Corse, Sarthe and several Parisian districts“. Since the end of September, testimonies on the reception of victims of domestic violence or rape have multiplied on social networks under the hashtag #DoublePeine.

Read alsoDomestic violence: doctors, helpless lookouts

Several of them questioned the central police station of Montpellier, where “rape victims are asked if they have enjoyed” and or “we explain to them that a person who has been drinking is necessarily consenting“, Denounced the feminist activist Anna Toumazoff. Last week, the Minister of the Interior asked the Central Director of Public Security to go to the Montpellier police station to investigate.