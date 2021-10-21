Germany, Italy, Spain … What are the prices with our European neighbors?

The rise in the price of fuel does not only concern France. Prices at the pump are also soaring in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands

France is not the only country affected by the soaring fuel prices. With the price per barrel now exceeding 80 dollars, the increase is also being felt among our European neighbors.

The liter of diesel costs on average 1.558 euros in France, a figure up 1.49% over one week, the liter of SP95 costs 1.657 euros, up 1.44% compared to the previous week.

In Germany, the price of diesel at the pump has also reached a record level: Sunday, a liter of this fuel cost 1.555 euros, while unleaded, at 1.667 euros on average, is also approaching its highest.

Very high prices in Italy and the Netherlands

In Italy, prices are even higher: a liter of diesel costs on average 1.59 euros and a liter of Super 95, 1.73 euros. For gasoline, prices have even exceeded two euros per liter in Rome and Milan, reports “BFMTV”. The record was reached at a motorway rest area on the border with Slovenia where the liter sells for 2.23 euros for gasoline (the price includes service).





In the Netherlands, the price is still increasing. It takes about 1.93 euros per liter of SP95, say the sites “globalpetrolprices.com” and “Franceinfo”. This is the highest price to date in Europe. The liter of diesel is 1.59 euros.

Cheaper in Spain and Luxembourg

In Spain, the price of fuel remains lower. The SP95 is sold at 1.50 euros per liter and diesel at 1.37 euros per liter. Prices that bring the Portuguese neighbors, where the liter of SP95 is sold around 1.72 euros. In Luxembourg, the SP95 is sold even cheaper, at 1.43 euros per liter, according to “Franceinfo”.

So far, no European country has announced concrete measures to lower fuel prices. In France, the government is considering setting up a fuel check. “The solution that is both the fairest and the most effective from an environmental point of view,” said Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. Announcements are expected this week.