global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Bolsonaro heavily accused –

A Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) of the Brazilian Senate on Wednesday called for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for ten “intentional” crimes, including that of “crime against humanity”, during the pandemic which has left more than 600,000 dead in Brazil.

Made up of senators from various political stripes, the ICC has also called for the indictment of the head of state for “charlatanism” or “prevarication”.

The ICC has been the scene of eventful hearings, with moving testimonies and chilling revelations about experiments on “human guinea pigs” with ineffective remedies.

– The United States “ready” to vaccinate children –

The White House unveiled its plan on Wednesday to begin vaccinating 28 million American children aged five to eleven against Covid-19 next month with Pfizer, once the green light has been given by health authorities.

In addition, the US Medicines Agency on Wednesday authorized the injection of a different anti-Covid vaccine for the booster dose than that initially used for immunization, a practice already possible in many countries.

Finally, New York City will make vaccination mandatory for all its officials, adding police and firefighters to a list that already contained caregivers and teachers.

– Russia: leave to contain the epidemic –

President Vladimir Putin ordered a big week off in early November in Russia and urged the many recalcitrant to get vaccinated in an attempt to contain an outbreak out of control.

Sign of the gravity of the situation, this country, which is already the most bereaved in Europe, recorded Wednesday a new record of daily deaths, 1,028, as well as 34,073 contaminations, according to government figures.

– Post-Covid recovery must be “greener”, urges report –





Urgent action is needed to mainstream climate change mitigation into post-Covid stimulus plans, otherwise global health inequalities will widen further, experts urge in a report by the medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

– Czech Republic: additional checks and restrictions –

The Czech government on Wednesday announced a tightening of health controls and restrictions in response to an upsurge in the number of infections and deaths.

Wearing a mask indoors will be compulsory from October 25, including in the workplace.

– France: MPs adopt a controversial law extending the “sanitary pass” –

French deputies adopted on the night of Wednesday to Thursday a first green light to a bill opening the controversial possibility of using the “health pass” until July 31, 2022.

– Vaccinations peak in Ukraine –

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it had recorded a record of vaccinations against the Covid in 24 hours, after having identified a record of deaths due to the coronavirus the day before, against the backdrop of a new epidemic wave.

According to the official record of the authorities, 226,587 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the vaccination campaign in February.

– Morocco: suspension of flights with several European countries –

The Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend until further notice flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom due to the evolution of the health situation in these three countries, announced Wednesday the National Airports Office (ONDA).

– More than 4.9 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,910,200 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Wednesday at midday.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 731,221 dead, followed by Brazil (604,228), India (452,651), Mexico (284,925) and Russia (226,353).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.