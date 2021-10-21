God of War made official on PC with release date and 4K trailer

While owners of PlayStation 4 and PS5 eagerly await the release of God of War Ragnarök next year, computer gamers were crossing their fingers for the previous installment to arrive on their machines. I have to say that Sony has been eyeing this platform for a while, going so far as to redeem Nixxes to carry out portages.

Well, today is official, God of War will indeed invite itself on PC. Sony announced the good news by sharing an impressive trailer, to admire in 4K above. The content will obviously not change, players will find Kratos and his son Atreus among other Norse gods and monsters, but the title has been optimized for computers. God of War will thus shoot in 4K with a framerate unbridled, players will find high-resolution shadows, enhanced reflections, and even tech GTAO and SSDO. The game will also be compatible with DLSS of NVIDIA to improve performance and technology Reflex for a latency. Furthermore, God of War on PC will be playable with controllers DualShock 4 and DualSense of Sony, as well as with other third-party controllers and even keyboard and mouse. The title will support the display on ultra-wide screens in 21: 9, enough to take full view. However, Nixxes is not credited, that’s good Santa Monica Studio who is behind this portage.





The God of War release date is already set for January 14, 2022 on PC via Steam, you can find images from this port on the second page, and a PS4 controller at € 46.99 on Amazon.