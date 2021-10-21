God of War Ragnarök: Kratos and Atreus continue their journey with a handful of new images

Without question, God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and many PlayStation gamers are waiting around the corner. To gently raise the excitement, Sony has released some new screenshots.

This week seems decidedly under the sign of the God of War: yesterday, we learned of the imminent arrival of the previous God of War, iconic title of the PlayStation 4 released in 2018, on PC in a version totally adapted to Windows. Today, we can see the creation of a product sheet for its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, on the official PlayStation site.

pictures and some info for God of War Ragnarok

This freshly created page allows us to get our hands on a dozen screenshots, taken from the trailer that aired some time ago, and mainly illustrating our good old Kratos and his son Atreus. In their quest, they will meet faces previously seen but also new faces, like the impressive Mir or Angrboda, the ice giant.

As for the product sheet itself, it disseminates some descriptions which will perhaps allow to better inform the most curious. Here is what we can find there on the main frame:

This sequel to critically acclaimed God of War (2018) is from Santa Monica Studio. Kratos and Atreus must venture into each of the Nine Realms in search of answers, as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will spell the end of the world. Kratos and Atreus venture into the depths of the Nine Realms in search of answers, as the Asgardians prepare for war. During their epic, they will explore breathtaking mythical landscapes, gather allies in different realms and face terrible enemies, whether they are monsters or Norse gods.

As the threat of Ragnarök grows, Kratos and Atreus must choose between the safety of their family and that of the realms …

We also have some pitches on certain script or gameplay elements:

Those who challenge fate

Atreus seeks to understand the prophecy of “Loki” and the role he must play in the Ragnarök. Kratos must choose between remaining paralyzed with the fear of repeating his mistakes or breaking free from the past to become the father Atreus needs. Weapons of war

The Leviathan Ax, Chaos Blades and Guardian Shield are back alongside a host of powers for Kratos and Atreus. Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be put to the test like never before, as he battles gods and monsters to protect his family. Explore the realms

Kratos and Atreus’ quest to find answers and allies will take you through breathtaking dangerous landscapes and you will have to fight a wide selection of Norse creatures, monsters and gods.

As for the release date, God of War Ragnarök is still listed for a single “2022”, without further details for the moment, and always on both PS4 and PS5.