Google smartphones ready to shake the iPhone and Samsung

New design, processor designed in-house and a major update to Android that emphasizes personalization … Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are more attractive and better equipped to conquer users.

Google has just unveiled its latest smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. An announcement that was not a surprise since the Californian firm had itself taken care to communicate upstream on these two models in recent months. And for good reason, because this launch marks a major step for Google which has been seeking for several years to dig its furrow in a hyper competitive smartphone market. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the web giant has opted for a radically different approach.

The design has been completely redesigned, drawing inspiration from the side of jewelry and watchmaking, dixit Google. So the back of the two smartphones plays on a color in two tones separated by the camera module which stretches over the entire width. A deliberately offbeat aesthetic choice that has its effect. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are unlike any other smartphone Android and this is what their predecessors lacked. From the grip, we perceive all the care taken to the level of finish which gives off a high-end impression. Play on materials and textures, aluminum recycled for the frame, reinforced glass Gorilla Glass to protect the screen and back, readerfingerprints invisible, minimalist front camera, resistance to water and dust (IP68) … All the markers of an elegant and premium smartphone are present.

The new Google Tensor processor

To this assertive visual identity is added a major technological evolution with the very first processor conceived by Google. The Tensor system on a chip (SoC) replaces Qualcomm chips Snapdragon. LikeApple which now designs the processors of its iPhone and Mac, Google has chosen to master this essential brick to give itself the means to better control the functionalities it wants to bring to users. Thus, the SoC allowed a better integration of machine learning algorithms for the speech Recognition and image processing. In particular, we can take advantage of instant translation directly in the applications chat and videos, a transcription even faster voice-to-text and new photographic functions. The powerful Google Tensor processor is also announced as being more economical in terms of energy to promote the autonomy which is given for 24 hours on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. He is supported by a coprocessor Titan M2, which is responsible for securing the data and the telephone against malware and hacking attempts. Speaking of which, Google has announced that the new Pixel 6 will get five years of security updates.





A 50 megapixel photo sensor

Sold for 649 euros, the Pixel 6 uses a screen Oled 6.4 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4,614 mAh battery. It is compatible with wired and wireless fast charging.

For photography, the Pixel 6 combines a new sensor main 50 megapixel (ƒ / 1.85) with a 7x zoom combined with a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (ƒ / 2.2). It can shoot in Ultra HD at 30 or 60 frames / second or 1080p at 30 or 60 frames / second. The front camera is an 8 megapixel camera that shoots 1080p at 30 frames / second.

The Pixel 6 Pro at 899 euros affirms its status as a flagship with a 6.7-inch Oled screen (3120 x 1449 pixels) with curved edges. It uses LTPO technology (low temperature polycrystalline oxide or silicon polycrystalline at low temperature) which allows it to manage a high refresh rate up to 120 Hz without overconsumption. Its Tensor processor is backed by 12 GB of Ram, 128 GB of storage and a 5,003 mAh battery. The rear photo module takes the specifications of the Pixel 6 and adds a 48 megapixel telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom and a high resolution 20x zoom. Its front camera is a little more efficient (11 megapixels) and it can film in 4K at 30 fps.

The mains charger is no longer supplied with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google sells an optional charger Usb-c 30W as well as a new 2nd generation Pixel Stand wireless charger at 79 €.

One of the most important Android updates in recent years

Google announced several new photo features including a mode Movement which applies an artistic blur to the background or subjects by playing with the bulb exposure. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also release Android 12, one of the biggest updates to the Google OS in recent years that emphasizes privacy and personalization with the Material You concept. Among other novelties, Android 12 determine the colors dominant and complementary to the wallpaper image that we choose and coordinate the colors of the system, applications, icons and the notifications panel accordingly.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available from October 28. But pre-orders are open and Google is offering a Bose Headphones 700 wireless noise-canceling headphones (value € 399) for the purchase of one of the two models until October 27.